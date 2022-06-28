Sampaio Corrêa remains undefeated at Castelão, but fans disappoint with his absence

São Luís, MA, 28 (AFI) – The Sampaio Correa won a great 2-0 victory against CSAon Monday night (27), at Estádio Castelão, in a game valid for the 15th round of the Brazilian Serie B and jumped up the rankings from 13th to ninth.

The team led by coach Léo Condé who reached his 101st game in charge of the team reached the mark of seven unbeaten games in Série B of the Brazilian playing at Castelão, with five wins and two draws.

In the first half against CSA, Bolivia Querida had the game and missed several opportunities to score goals and the ball on the post, on the other hand, their opponent managed to kick a ball on the post, in the second stage the hosts continued to press the Alagoas team and with a minute of top scorer Gabriel Poveda opened the scoring and reached his 6th in the competition and had more, at 11 minutes the striker took a free-kick and Yago Catatau deflected it to make it 2-0.

The clubs that were going to face Sampaio Corrêa always had difficulties, because Bolivia Querida had their 12th player who is their fans who always attended in large numbers at Castelão, but in the Série B of the 2022 Brazilian it has been the great disappointment, appearing in the 18th position in the Public Ranking in the competition with an average of 1,511 fans per match, behind only Brusque-SC with 1,452 and Novorizontino 1,230 fans and well below the last four placed in the competition, Vila Nova-GO, Guarani, Ponte Preta and Náutico.

Castelão, home of Sampaio Corrêa. (Photo: Publicity / Sampaio Corrêa)

ABOUT THE VICTORY

The victory against CSA showed the strength of Bolivia Querida playing at Castelão Stadium, but only 1,300 fans were present to see their team make a leap in the Serie B classification table, which this year has more traditional clubs, Brazilian champions of Serie A such as Vasco da Gama, Guarani, Gremio, Cruzeiro and Bahia. For club president Sérgio Frota, the presence of the Bolivian fans will be fundamental for the team’s ambitions in Serie B,

“The crowd has always been the team’s strong point and today we really feel the absence of the large presence of the Sampaio crowd that comes from a series of seven unbeaten games, it’s the only team from Maranhão in the competition so we have to value the team’s participation in the series B, because with the numbers we have of public and income, even with a lot of work and sacrifice to keep the accounts up to date”, said president Sérgio Frota.

THIRD WORST AVERAGE

Today, Sampaio Corrêa has the third worst audience average in Série B of the Brazilian, while on the field Bolivia Querida is ninth with 19 points and only three points from Grêmio, which is fourth, but still plays in this round.

Another factor that draws attention is that the team from Maranhão is one of the clubs with the lowest salary in the competition with 500 thousand monthly and up to date with its athletes, with the last four placed Vila Nova (850 thousand), Guarani (1.4 million ), Ponte Preta (1.2 million) and Naútico (850 thousand).