Sandra Bullock’s Ex-Husband Marries Porn Actress 24 Years Younger in Backyard – Monet

Jesse James marries former porn star Bonnie Rotten (Alaina Hicks) (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Jesse James, Sandra Bullock’s ex-husband, married former porn star Bonnie Rotten in their backyard in Texas, USA. The 53-year-old American TV star is 24 years older than his new wife, real name Alaina Hicks, who is 29.

Jesse James goes to his fifth wedding. The most striking, of course, was with actress Sandra Bullock, with whom he exchanged alliances in 2005 and divorced in 2010. The breakup happened after the star of ‘Bird Box’ (2018) discovered that he was cheating on her with model Michelle. McGee.

Jesse James and Sandra Bullock in an old record (Photo: Getty Images)

Sandra Bullock’s ex-husband proposed to his current wife in April this year, two months before the wedding that took place this weekend. The photos shared by the couple show a mostly green and visibly peaceful setting, in what appeared to be a very private ceremony.

It is the second marriage for Alaina, who used the name Bonnie Rotten for films aimed at adults. Jesse, who married for the fifth time, has three children: two from his first marriage with Karla James and one with his second wife, former porn star Janine Lindemulder.

He even adopted Louis, son of Sandra Bullock, when he was with the actress, but the two broke up shortly after, which made him “lost” the boy. He talked about it in 2015: “The most painful part was about Louis, who we adopted. Things were so bad between us. We adopted a child and it was fine for a while because we had that boy to focus on,” said Jesse James, who said he didn’t know if losing a child to his infidelity was fair.

Sandra Bullock and Jesse James (Photo: Getty Images)

One of Jesse James’ ex-wives, tattoo artist Kate Von D, said in 2011 that she was cheated on with 19 different women around the time she was married to him. “Today I found the 19th girl to add to the list of people Jesse has cheated on me with over the past year,” she wrote in a lengthy post in the past.