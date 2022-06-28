São Paulo announces the hiring of Marcos Guilherme | Sao Paulo

São Paulo announced this Tuesday the hiring of striker Marcos Guilherme. He took exams and signed a contract valid until the end of the year, with an option to renew until the end of 2023.

– I said I was coming back, I came back! To continue my dream – said Marcos Guilherme, in a video published on São Paulo’s social networks.

The player, who has been free since he recently terminated his contract with Internacional, was already in agreement with the Morumbi club for weeks, but the deal was delayed because the player tested positive for Covid-19. Recovered, he was at CT da Barra Funda this Tuesday.

He defended Santos in the first half, on loan, and left Vila Belmiro when the deal ended.

Marcos Guilherme gets emotional after debut with two goals in São Paulo

Marcos Guilherme, 26, arrives in São Paulo to fill a gap in the tricolor squad. Since the beginning of the season, coach Rogério Ceni has been asking for a fast forward, who works on the sides.

1 of 2 São Paulo announces the hiring of Marcos Guilherme — Photo: Reproduction São Paulo announces the hiring of Marcos Guilherme — Photo: Reproduction

He defended São Paulo in 2017. In the period of one year that he wore the Tricolor shirt, the striker played 49 games and scored nine goals.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Coach Rogério Ceni gave the go-ahead for the player to be signed, although he did not work with the player in 2017. Marcos Guilherme arrived at the club weeks after the coach was fired.

Best moments of Botafogo 3 x 4 São Paulo for the 17th round of the Brasileirão

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv