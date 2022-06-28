Season 2 returns even better

One of the main Star+ titles upon its arrival in Brazil, Only Murders in the Building is back with the premiere of the first two episodes of its second season this Tuesday (28). What was already great in its first year has gotten even better this time around, with a new mystery and amazing new characters.

Received with enthusiasm and curiosity by the American press last year, Only Murders in the Building brings together an unlikely trio of protagonists – both in the series’ history and in real life. Longtime Hollywood friends, septuagenarians Steve Martin and Martin Short teamed up with Selena Gomez, popular with millennials, to solve murders in a New York condo.

The plot, which mixes comedy and suspense, soon conquered the public. The charismatic trio Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Selena) put themselves in the most absurd situations to investigate the murder of a resident of the building hated by all the residents. Full of twists, the series taught how to leave the viewer intrigued by the mystery without leaving out the laughs.

Aware of the immediate success, showrunner John Hoffman understood that he would need to not only sustain the quality, but also raise the bar in the new year. To achieve this goal, a new and curious mystery emerges, alongside guest appearances as charismatic as the previous ones.

The second season begins shortly after the end of the first year. Charles, Oliver and Mabel are surprised by the murder of Bunny (Jayne Houdysell), the detestable chairman of the board of the Arconia building. As the three were found at the scene of the crime, they are arrested and considered the prime suspects.

Oliver, Charles and Mabel are back Disclosure / Star+

To clear their names and enjoy the wave of luck that the success of the Only Murders in the Building podcast has given them, the protagonists understand that they must, once again, solve a crime. And the new mission generates situations as absurd as those of the first season.

If part of the quality of Only Murders in the Building fell under the handpicked cast, in the second year the level rises. Here comes Leonora Folger, Bunny’s mother, played by Hollywood icon Shirley MacLaine.

At the height of her 88 years, the veteran actress steals the show in all her sequels. His surprise appearance after the death of his daughter directly influences the plot of the mystery and, in addition, moves the little explored past of Charles’ life. The character’s arrival forces the protagonist to revisit his traumas to understand what is actually happening in Arconia.

On the same shelf as music star Sting’s star-studded cameo in year one, season two introduces a fictionalized version of comedian Amy Schumer. Obsessed with the podcast’s history, she moves into the condo to convince Oliver to sell the rights to the show so it can be adapted (ironically) into a TV series for streaming with eight to ten episodes.

The series’ main change, however, falls on Mabel’s shoulders. Depressed by the many deaths that have happened in her life, she wants to put aside investigations to focus on her future. And the introduction of newcomer Alice (Cara Delevingne) is all about that.

A recognized artist in the market, Alice is an admirer of Mabel’s work and convinces her to invest in her talent. The approximation of the two results in a new romantic interest for the protagonist, as the series justifies in a brief (and unconvincing) dialogue the absence of Oscar (Aaron Dominguez), Mabel’s affair in the first year.

Every new addition introduced in Season 2 helps raise the bar set by Only Murders in the Building in its debut. One of the favorites for the 2022 Emmys, the series proves in its return that it is capable of starting a new hegemony among North American comedies.