Sebrae has open enrollment for jobs with salaries of up to BRL 8,000

The Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae) has open enrollment for a trainee program. Salaries reach R$ 8 thousand, in addition to benefits. There are 20 vacancies for those who have a university degree and completed their studies until June this year.

Read more: Registration ends today for 250 Sebrae grants of up to BRL 6,500

The trainee program is aimed at selected courses. The vacancies are in different areas of knowledge, so there is opportunity for many Brazilians. See what the prerequisites are and how the process selective.

Sebrae Trainee

Of the total of 20 vacancies, 4 are affirmative vacancies for black people, however, the university education of all must have been completed between June 2020 and June this year.

Enrollment ends this Monday, 27th, and must also be made on the website of the Foundation for Support to Research, Teaching, Technology and Culture (FAPETEC). By any other means, it will not be valid.

Sebrae’s trainee program is initiation professional for those who want more knowledge about the business routine. It is for this reason that the choice of courses considers the courses that are more business-oriented, with a focus on technology and new practices.

The employment contract will have an initial duration of one year, but can be extended for an equal period.

The selection process will consist of four stages.

The first one is the analysis of the candidates’ CV, as well as the documents sent in the application process. Then, the evaluation knowledge as well as skills. The final step is the interview.

See below the courses accepted by the trainee program: