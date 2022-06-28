Security camera catches runaway truck on a slope in Salvador; vehicle only stopped when reaching college | Bahia

A security camera installed on Ladeira Manoel Bonfim, the access road that connects the Engenho Velho da Federação neighborhood to Avenida Vasco da Gama, in Salvador, caught the moment when a truck ran down the street uncontrollably, on Monday (27) .

It is suspected that the driver lost control of the steering wheel. The vehicle only stopped after hitting the wall of a school and two cars. Despite the shock and damage, no injuries were reported.

1 of 3 Security camera catches runaway truck on a slope in Salvador; vehicle only stopped when hitting school — Photo: Reproduction/TV Bahia Security camera catches runaway truck on a slope in Salvador; vehicle only stopped when hitting school — Photo: Reproduction/TV Bahia

In the images, it is possible to see that the moment when the truck goes down the road. To avoid a more serious crash, the driver throws the vehicle towards the school wall.

It is also possible to observe, in the recording, that the driver of a car was going up the slope at the same moment that the truck was out of control. The driver of this car is able to reverse before being hit by the truck.

Other cars were also trying to climb the hill, which is quite busy, at the time of the accident, and the drivers were very scared.

The truck was removed on Monday. Through a note, the Civil Defense of Salvador (Codesal) reported that an engineer was sent to the school to evaluate the property. As a result, classes were suspended this Tuesday (28).

