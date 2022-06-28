Selena Gomez asks Hollywood men to position themselves on abortion Rolling Stone

After the revocation of Roe v. Wade, abortion may be banned in the United States, and Selena Gomez protested

Selena Gomez spoke about the repeal of the law that guaranteed safe abortion in the United States. For the singer and actress, in addition to women, men need to position themselves to fight setbacks.

While walking the red carpet before the series premiere Only Murders in the Building, Gomez called on Hollywood actors and producers to take more incisive measures to guarantee the right to abortion: “It’s about voting. It’s about men, they need to stand up and talk about this problem.”

The US Supreme Court decision gives states freedom to restrict and even ban abortion, which was once a right guaranteed by the country’s federal law.

“It’s also about the huge amount of women getting hurt. I’m not happy and I hope we can do everything in our power to change that.” Selena to Variety.

music and protest

Armstrong, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish are among the artists who have spoken out publicly about the Supreme Court’s decision to abolish the federal law allowing the legalization of abortion.

Last Saturday, Olivia Rodrigo made a cover of “Fuck You” beside Lily Allen. The two dedicated the song to the five judges responsible for revoking the Roe v. Wade, legal challenge that guaranteed abortion in the USA. The presentation took place during Glastonbury Festivalin England.

Pop icon Madonna also took a stand and admitted to being afraid for her daughters: “The Supreme Court has ruled that women’s rights are no longer constitutional. In fact, we have less rights than guns. I’m scared for my daughters and for all women. in the United States.”