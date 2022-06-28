Selena Gomez comments on US Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Selena Gomez walked the red carpet at the premiere party for the second season of “Only Murders in the Building” this Monday (27). The actress was questioned about the decision of the United States Supreme Court in to tear down The Warranty federal to abortion in the country, by reversing the precedent Roe vs. wade.

“It’s about voting”, said Gomez in an interview with the magazine Variety. “It’s about engaging men – men who need to stand up and also take a stand on this issue. It’s also about how many women are suffering. I’m not happy and I hope we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.” replied the singer.

In addition to Selena, other artists also protested against the decision that mainly affects low-income women. During the Glastonbury Festival, Olivia Rodrigo, Lily Allen, Lord and Megan Thee Stallion shouted slogans against the American institution.

New season of series with Selena Gomez is critically acclaimed

the second season of “Only Murders in the Building” premieres on June 28, but the series, starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Shortcontinues to be acclaimed by the specialized critics, who have already seen the new episodes.

With the first season fully acclaimed by the public and critics, getting 100% approval on Rotten Tomatoeswhich brings together film and series reviews, the new episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” also received mostly positive reviews and debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% approval rating.

Currently with 9 registered reviews, the opinion is only one: the series continues with its charm, charm and fun. There are some reviews that point out moments where it feels like the series tries too hard, with too many different elements of mysteries and twists, taking the risk of getting the plot a little messy for the viewer.

“Only Murders in the Building” is shown in Brazil by streaming Star+.