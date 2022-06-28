Selena Gomez reveals her legs in the second season of “Only Murders In The Building”

Selena Gomez stole the show in the second season of the premiere of Only Murders In The Building.

The 29-year-old actress wore an extra-long maxi dress in a gorgeous Michael Kors dress with a bold thigh-length slit as she attended the Los Angeles premiere on Monday.

Selena turned her head as she worked the red carpet in a sexy, shimmering dress that clung to her body and showed off a great deal of skin.

The building murders revolve around just three strangers who love true crime and find themselves trapped in a crime after a death occurs in their building.

While the first season was well-received, the second season promises to be even bigger with several established stars joining the cast, including Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne.

But all eyes were on Selena as she conquered the red carpet in her sparkly dress.

it was the actress Perfectly polished with her tufts of brunette hair, she wore it back in an elegant, half-up, half-down style.

She was breathtaking with smoky eyeshadows on her lids, mascara refreshing her lashes, and a bright smear of lip gloss adorning her pout.

Three company! She was joined on the red carpet by the famous duo Steve Martin and Martin Short

The Spring Breakers star added a radiant twist with a hint of shimmering blush.

She was joined on the red carpet by the famous duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Shorts looked stylish in a soft gray suit, while Steve rocked in a plaid jacket and chic pants.

The trio showed off their natural chemistry as they waddled on the red carpet.

Photobomb! Selena sticks out her tongue and bunny ears flash behind her fellow stars. Short looked completely suspicious of her actions as he smiled at the camera.

Amy Schumer also dazzled with a short canary yellow dress that showed off her legs.

She kept herself very comfortable on the red carpet with the coaches. She also carried a colorful bag.

Only Murders in the Building is set to premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, June 28, with a host of new and familiar faces joining the show.

Shirley MacLaine, Zoe Colletti and Michael Rappaport will appear on the series, but perhaps the biggest addition is Saturday Night Live alum Tina Fey, who plays a podcaster trashing the characters Martin, Gomez and Short.

Sun rays! Amy Schumer, who appeared in Season 2, stunned in a short yellow dress with sneakers

Date at night! Her Husband Chris Fisher Joins Train Wreck Actress

During a recent interview with Selena, Martin and Steve revealed that they haven’t been given scripts for a long time, which has kept the identity of Season 2’s killer a mystery even to them.

“I was pleasantly shocked,” Gomez told the paper.

The trio also talked about balancing the show’s comedic elements while staying true to the overall crime narrative.

“It’s always hard to balance because you’re in a serious crime story and then you wonder how much comedy you can get into,” said Martin, 76. “And we hope that our editors and directors will steer it to the right degree of performance.”

The group also talked about some fun behind-the-scenes facts in the interview, including that despite his character’s obsession with scuba diving, the 72-year-old Short doesn’t care too much about it.

“I don’t mind falls, personally,” he said. The Three Amigos star also said that they often use “oatmeal or something fake” during filming.

