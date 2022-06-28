Selena Gomez updates how work is going with the new album

Selena Gomez is already working on a new album? Yes, yes! This she had already revealed in previous interviews. Now fans want to know how the project is going. Is it making progress?

While promoting the series “Only Murders in the Building“, which wins its second season, at a special event in Los Angeles, the star responded to the Entertainment Weekly about his music career.

Selena Gomez talks about the new album

“I’m working on it now. It’s been a little hectic with it, but I’m in the studio. I’m excited,” she said.

About the release date forecast, she remained silent. She could tell, even by her speech, that she is very busy. After all, she is doing well as an actress and has already made it clear that she wants to make this side of her career stronger.

This will be the singer’s first project sincerevelation”a Spanish-language EP, which she released in March 2021 and even garnered a Grammy nomination.

Selena Gomez: “I want to be more present in the acting world”

Selena Gomez highlighted in a recent interview with The Australian that his focus is on cinema and series for the future of his career. Despite having released the EP in Spanish “Revelation” and the song “Selfish Love” featuring DJ Snaje, she is more excited about acting. Her most recent work as an actress is in “Only Murders In The Building”, which is mystery, mystery and humor.

“I believe my life has been dominated by music. And and I don’t care, I’m grateful for that. I’ll be making music forever, even if it’s just for me, and that’s something I appreciate. But I aim to be more present in the acting world“, she blurted out.

This isn’t the first time Selena Gomez is disheartened by the music world. In March 2021, she spoke about it to Vogue.

In the interview, Selena say you don’t feel that your songs are respected. With that, she must try again with a new album. If she continues with the same feedback, she even thinks about retiring from this profession.

For Selenaher work as a singer did not transcend her personality: “It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously“, she said.

Selena to be continued: “I had moments where I was like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this? With ‘Lose You to Love Me’, I felt it was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who like my music, and for that I’m very grateful, but I think the next time I make an album it will be different.“, he reflected.