Serena returns to Wimbledon, but loses in debut after 3h10 of play | sneakers

Serena William s, a seven-time Wimbledon champion and a 23-time Grand Slam champion, has returned to London’s sacred grass after nearly a year. The American’s last Major had been in England, in 2021, but she was injured and was forced to withdraw. At the age of 40, the biggest Wimbledon winner faced Frenchwoman Harmony Tan in her debut and lost by 2 sets to 1, partial 7/5, 1/6 and 7/6 (10×7), in 3h10 of the match.

The multi-champion faced a rookie on the grass at the All England Club. Harmony Tan, 24, was emotional after the game when commenting on the victory over one of the greatest tennis players in the history of the sport.

– I don’t know what to say now, because she (Serena Williams) is a superstar and when I was little, I watched her on television a lot. I don’t know, just ‘WOW’. I was just hoping to win a game or two – said Harmony very emotional in the post-game interview.

Harmony Tan wins Serena Williams Wimbledon 2022 — Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Now, Harmony will face in the second phase the Spanish Sara Sorribes, number 45 in the world, who beat Christina McHale, from the United States, in the opening round by 2 sets to 0, partial of 6/2 and 6/1.

The game started difficult for Serena who was soon broken by Harmony, after errors in the serve. But, at the height of her 40 years and the experience of someone who has already been number #1 in the world ranking, the North American balanced, showed quality and returned the break in the following service: 2 to 2.

If before, Williams had her serve broken, it was her turn to gain the upper hand. This was the first set rhythm, when the tennis players alternated, in all, between four breaks. That was until 5/5, when Tan broke once again. Serving for the set, the Frenchwoman confirmed the service and closed on 7/5, after 1h04min, including saving a break point from Serena.

Harmony Tan Serena Williams Wimbledon 2022 — Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The start of the second set was identical to the first, only in reverse. If Tan had gone 2-0, now it was Serena’s turn. The American confirmed the service and, after more than 19 minutes of play, broke the French serve. From there, Harmony seems to have felt her Wimbledon debut. Pursuing her 24th Major title, Serena took the lead and closed at 6/1 with two beautiful serves.

In the third set, Serena began to draw the game in her favor by breaking the serve of Harmony, who made an unforced error. But the Frenchwoman didn’t give up, she returned to the match and returned the break: 3 to 3.

After seeing the score 15/30, the multi-champion raged, took a deep breath and risked the serve to confirm the service. With the remarkable screams of her career, she seems to have undermined her opponent’s confidence. Despite this, Serena looked tired. At the time, it was more than 2h30min of intense match for a 40-year-old athlete who has been without a complete game in the singles for almost a year.

Serena Williams Wimbledon 2022 Tan debut — Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

With one more break, Serena served to close the set, she even had a match point, but Harmony Tan saved it and made it 5 to 5. When she looked down, Harmony returned to the game and, this time, started exploring fast balls. , seeing the apparent tiredness of the American.

In this tune, Tan made the 6/5 and was on the verge of victory, but Serena used all her patience not to force until she found the perfect ball to attack and confirm the service. In the tie-break, Williams opened 4-0, saw the Frenchwoman turn to 5-4 and control until confirming the historic victory by 10-7.

Serena Williams Wimbledon 2022 Grand Slam crowd — Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

In the match surrounded by expectation, Serena was defeated on the return to the sacred grass, after a year of physical and mental recovery. It was with a different style of play, with more patience in the exchange of balls. on the other side found Tan, a Wimbledon debutant, who imposed a lot of difficulty and won the biggest victory of her career.

1ga Swiatek breaks winning record

Who also won with ease in the debut was the current #1 in the world, Iga Swiatek. Against the Croatian Jana Fett, the Polish won by 2 sets to 0, with partial 6/0 and 6/3. It is the 36th consecutive victory for the 21-year-old athlete, establishing the best streak of triumphs in the 21st century.

Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2022 record 36 wins — Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

On court 10, Laura Pigossi (#124) was the third and last Brazilian to debut in this edition. The 27-year-old from São Paulo made her first game in a main draw of a Major against Slovakian Kristína Kučová (#90 in the world), but was unsuccessful. Pigossi was defeated by 2 sets to 0, partial of 5/7 and 0/6, in 1h17 of departure.

Laura Pigossi Wimbledon 2022 debuts — Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Kučová started by breaking the service and put the Brazilian in trouble from the first game. In the sequence, the breaks continued for both sides until the Slovakian closed the first set by 7/5. In the second and final set, Kučová repeated the breaks at the start, but this time the Olympic champion in Tokyo could not react, suffering a tyre: 0/6.