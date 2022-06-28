Smart bracelets on offer on Amazon; check out!

One of the main doubts of consumers looking for wearable devices is whether it is worth buying a smart bracelet or whether it is better to spend a lot more and go for a smart watch.

Bracelets have fewer features than watches, so they are considerably cheaper. However, they are very useful for people who exercise regularly or who want to accurately monitor their health.

Affordable values ​​are the great attraction of this type of product. And you can buy smart bracelets at even more affordable prices, as many of these devices are on Amazon:

HAYLOU RS3

The 1.2 inch AMOLED screen smart bracelet has features such as heart rate monitoring and sleep quality, as well as monitoring various sports activities, which is very useful for users who like to do physical activities regularly. In addition, the device has a battery capable of lasting up to 21 days.

HAYLOU RS3 HAYLOU RS3 Smartwatch Gps Watch 1.2 inch Screen Resistance Rating…

BRL 324

IWO HW13

The new IWO 1.7-inch screen wearable comes with a completely redesigned interface to ensure a more immersive interaction with users. The bracelet monitors blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation, sleep quality, and various sports activities.

IWO HW13 Smart Watch SmartWatch IWO HW13 44mm Original – Official Announcement (Pink)

BRL 244

Haiz B57

The device has a 1.3-inch screen, heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, sleep cycles, calorie counting or pedometer. In addition, it can monitor up to 8 available sports activities and is compatible with both Android and iOS systems.

Haiz B57 Smartwatch B57 Smart Watch Fitness Smart Hero Band – Blue

BRL 156

