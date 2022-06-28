Soap opera replaces Alma Gmea on Canal Viva

Priscila Fantin and Elizabeth Savalla in Alma Gmea (Reproduction/Globo) (photo: Reproduction / Internet)

What will be the replacement for soul mate on the Viva Channel? According to information from the newspaper O Globo, Fora de umDesire takes the place of Walcyr Carrasco’s plot.

The exhibition takes place as a great tribute to the late author Gilberto Braga, one of those responsible for the production. Therefore, the premiere will be on October 24, with screening at 3 pm and reruns at 11:45 pm.

Fora de Um Desire marked the return of the author’s 18h track. In addition to Braga, Alcides Nogueira was one of the authors. The direction was given by Marcos Paulo and Mauro Mendona Filho.

The plot aired between 1999 and 2000 and had more than 200 chapters. In addition, it was repeated at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo in 2005. The average audience was 26 points, below 30, the target at the time.

Reginaldo Faria and Snia Braga in Fora de Um Desire (Disclosure / TV Globo) (photo: photo:)

Story of Out of a Desire

A period novel, Force of a Desire told the love story between the rich farmer start (Fbio Assuno) and the cuts Ester (Malu Mader).

They get involved, but the romance ends after the weapons of Idalina (Nathalia Timberg), the boy’s grandmother. On the other hand, whoever falls in love with the girl Henrique Sobral (Reginaldo Faria), Incio’s father.

Esther marries the rich man without knowing his relationship with her great love. They meet and avoid each other, to the point where Incio joins Alice (Lavnia Vlasak), cunning daughter of Hyginus Ventura (Paulo Betti), great enemy of his father.

Malu Mader starred in the soap opera Fora de um Desejo (photo: photo:)

In the midst of twists and intrigues, the end of the plot is marked by the murder of Sobral. Incio is even accused of the crime, but in fact Barbara Ventura (Denise Del Vecchio) the big bandit.

In addition to the aforementioned, the soap opera featured several renowned actors: Claudia Abreu, Snia Braga, Selton Mello, Marcelo Serrado, Giovanna Antonelli, Daniel Dantas, among others.

Also read: Fora de Um Desire: one of the best produced (and unfair) soap operas on Globo

This post Soap opera enters Alma Gmea’s place on Canal Viva was first published on TV Observatory.