Sony unveils INZONE headsets and monitors; will be used in EVO

Sony recently announced a dedicated effort to expand the PlayStation to PC brand, and a new lineup of gaming products shows that the emphasis on PC gaming won’t be limited to gaming. This is Sony Inzone, a new product brand that is debuting with PC and PS5 gaming headsets and monitors.

While largely focused on PC gamers, the Inzone brand was also developed with PS5 users in mind as it takes advantage of some of the console’s audio and visual capabilities. Inzone is a brand of Sony, not PlayStation, and represents the first series of gaming-focused products made by Sony Electronics in a long time.

Check out the details below via GameSpot.

headsets

Sony’s Inzone gaming headsets come in three models: H3 ($99), H7 ($229), and H9 ($299). They have a black and white design that makes them match the PS5, which is good for those who choose them for console gaming.

The Inzone H9 rivals other high-end wireless headphones in terms of performance and comfort. It features noise-canceling technology as well as 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connections. The H9 headphones feature Sony’s soft-fit faux leather, which is borrowed from the audio giant’s WH-1000X headphones.

The H7, meanwhile, does not support digital noise cancellation and uses a fabric material in the earcups instead of the soft faux leather. All three models are similar in shape, although the wired H3 is a little smaller and has a different design where the headband and earphones connect.

For PS5 users, Inzone headphones support the console’s Tempest 3D audio. PC users get a much more customizable listening experience. Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound mobile app helps you measure your ears to create a unique sound profile tailored to you.

monitors

There are two models: the M9 is a 27″ 4K monitor for $899, while the M3 is a 27″ 1080p monitor. While they have similar designs with a tripod, slim bezels, and a sleek PlayStation-style look thanks to a white back panel, they do have some notable differences.

The M9’s 4K display features full-array local dimming, which optimizes lighting and increases contrast. The goal here is to create a brighter, more vibrant image that allows you to clearly distinguish objects and other players in the dark corners of the map. The M9 also has HDR 600, while the M3 is limited to HDR 400.

Both displays support HDMI 2.1 and offer variable refresh rates. The M9, as a 4K monitor, hits a refresh rate of 144Hz, but the M3 goes all the way up to 240Hz. Both monitors have 1ms response times and are G-Sync compatible.

But like the Inzone headphones, the monitors are more geared towards PC gamers than console users. The PC-only Inzone hub app gives you full control over your picture and sound and lets you create visual/audio profiles for specific games. The displays also have features focused on first-person shooters, including a projected image mode, a black equalizer, frame rate counter, multiple on-screen aiming options, and a match time tracker.

Last but not least, Sony has confirmed that this line of monitors and headsets will be used at EVO 2022.