Source confirms controversial Marvel actress and villain in the film

Who knew that the Thunderbolts would become one of the biggest surprises in the Marvel universe this June! After all, in case you didn’t know/remember, the most unexpected news of the month was the CONFIRMATION of a villain team movie in the MCU.

READ TOO!

Not only the film, but also the fact that we already have a director and writers attached to the project! So now fans turn their attention to speculating about the CAST and characters that will make up the live-action team.

While it’s nothing shocking, ScreenGeek reported the news that the actress Olga Kurylenko will be one of the confirmed names in the movie! Olga played the controversial adaptation of the villain Trainer in the Black Widow.

Even though the character’s gender swap and change in her origin story has generated controversy and prejudice, Taskmaster continues to have BIG potential to shine in the MCU.

And we hope that his next appearance will be even more worthy of that potential. Looking forward to the movie? keep an eye on Marvel’s legacy for more information.

Check out our first impressions of Thor: Love and Thunder!

Just before we move on to more information and other MCU trivia… YES! We had the opportunity to be one of the first portals in Brazil to watch Amor e Trovão!

Check out our first impressions of the film right now:

Looking forward to the movie? Well, remember that Remembering that the pre-sale is now available on Ingresso.com, so CLICK HERE to secure your tickets!

Possible Thunderbolts Plot Leaked

In the comics, the Thunderbolts are a team of villains who work for the government, including having acted under the command of General Ross, a character that was played by William Hurt in the MCU, an actor who died this year.

However, it seems that the film will feature the team being led by Countess Valentina, a character recently introduced in the MCU through actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has so far appeared in the series. Falcon and the Winter Soldier and in the movie Black Widowalways contacting characters to work for her.

And now there is more information about the film that will be directed by Jake Schreier. the insider GreatPhasewho has previously got it right, has been releasing information about the project since February.

Beware of possible spoilers: first, he had said that in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever we will see Riri Williams creating an object capable of tracking the location of vibranium, that this mechanism will also be involved in the plot of thunderbolts.

Last week, the source made a new publication linking this object again to the villains’ movie and also to the Savage Land, a prehistoric place that exists within the Marvel Universe.

The publication suggests that in the Thunderbolts plot we will see the villains going to the Wilderness in search of vibranium, and thus facing dinosaurs, other prehistoric creatures and possibly also the king of this domain: Ka-Zar.

What did you think of the idea? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The Thunderbolts are the famous team of VILLAINS and ANTI-HEROES from the Marvel Comics. Basically the Marvete Suicide Squad, they’ve gone through several different formations in the comics, always led by General Ross.

Now it’s OFFICIAL: the team will win its movie in the MCU, which should feature the return of several characters that we’ve seen in this cinematic universe over the years. Jack Schreier (Paper Towns) is confirmed as the director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) will be the screenwriter.

Read ALL ABOUT Thunderbolts!