Substitute of Pantanal will have to dribble the fate that pursues the author

A soap opera that will replace Páginas da Vida on the Viva channel as of July, Caminho das Índias has suffered from a kind of curse that affects Glória Perez’s soap operas. The author, who prepares Travessia, to replace Pantanal in the nine o’clock range on Globo, was unable to include several good guys in her plots – the most remembered couple is Maya (Juliana Paes) and Bahuan (Márcio Garcia), precisely from this plot.

Despite the cliché of the rich girl not being able to hook up with the poor guy (she was from a higher caste than him), the romance didn’t take off. The chemistry between the actors was null and Márcio was unimpressive in the role, which was still quite limited.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The embarrassment of the situation, by the way, was inevitable. The character practically disappeared from the plot and gained a girlfriend (played by Thaila Ayala) near the final stretch, marrying her in a scene of less than fifteen seconds in the last chapter. And it was Márcio’s return to Globo, after a long period at Record, where he presented O Melhor do Brasil with great success. A disastrous turn.

The public ended up won over by the romance of Maya and Raj (Rodrigo Lombardi), which became the center of attention. However, this case was not a challenge for the author, as Glória had gone through the same situation in her previous feuilleton.

In América (2005), the writer faced several problems and one of them was the bland couple formed by Sol (Deborah Secco at her worst moment in her career) and Tião (Murilo Benício). The good guys didn’t have the slightest tune and the protagonist of the plot about illegal immigration was unbearable, becoming a reason for derision from the public and critics.

Weepy and willful, Sol didn’t arouse the slightest sympathy from the viewer and the actress’ interpretation didn’t help either, totally insecure in the role. The solution was to join her with the friendly Ed (Caco Ciocler), with whom she had a good rapport, and put the pawn with the veterinarian Simone (Gabriela Duarte), another couple that worked much better.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

This also happened to other authors.

Aguinaldo Silva also had to change the direction of his plot in 2011, when he wrote the crude Fina Estampa. The couple idealized by him didn’t work out and never got to wake up cheering for a happy ending. Griselda (Lília Cabral) and Renê (Dalton Vigh) were not in tune and even Tereza Christina’s (Chistiane Torloni) plans to separate them were uninteresting.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

So much so that the one who stole the show in the soap opera was the caricatured Crô (Marcelo Serrado). The author’s solution was to combine Pereirão with Guaracy (Paulo Rocha) and Renê with Vanessa (Milena Toscano). However, not even these other pairs worked out. They turned out to be just as bland.

Manoel Carlos was another writer who faced problems with his protagonists. Viver a Vida was one of the author’s worst serials and one of the many mistakes in the plot was the terrible Helena built by him. Maneco’s first black protagonist was a catastrophe and Taís Araújo herself admits that she lived the worst phase of her career in this production. The role was bad and the actress acted very badly, showing discomfort with the passive and indecisive character.

Helena’s involvement with Marcos (José Mayer) was not developed in an attractive way and ended up arousing public anger, after all, Helena left her career for him and he started to despise her when his daughter, Luciana (Alinne Moraes), became paraplegic. In fact, one of the most humiliating scenes in this telenovela was when Helena knelt down and apologized to Tereza (Lília Cabral), Marcos’ ex, being slapped by her. The said protagonist ended up staying with the photographer Bruno (Thiago Lacerda) in the end, with whom she also had no chemistry.

Silvio de Abreu was one more on the team that had to deal with the failure of the good guys. Mauro (Rodrigo Lombardi) and Diana (Carolina Dieckmann) didn’t make it into Passione (2010) and the characters’ relationship was bland and tiresome. To top it off, Diana was too pedantic and too perfect a profile, testing the patience of those she watched.

The author’s solution was simply to kill the character near the final stretch, joining Mauro with Melina (Mayana Moura), who was always in love with him and had a dubious character. The couple, ironically, worked much better and Silvio admitted in interviews that he had failed to build Diana.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Even in Malhação this type of problem occurred. In the 2011 season, whose subtitle was Conectados, Cristal (Thais Melchior) and Gabriel (Caio Paduan) were the good guys in love and there was a mystery in the air about the number 1046. However, the script by Ingrid Zavarezzi was rejected by the public and, in order to improve the audience that only went down, the author simply transformed the young lady into a psychotic villain, joining the good guy with the enigmatic Alexia (Bia Arantes). However, no changes managed to make the plot more inviting. On the contrary, the set turned out to be absurd.

Another season that failed with the good guys was 2009, starring Bianca Bin and Micael Borges. Written by Patrícia Moretzohn, the love story between the sweet Marina and the boatman Luciano did not succeed. In addition to the lack of tuning, the characters together were too boring and the actors were clearly insecure. Micael came to act worse than Bianca and gradually disappeared from the script. The author then decided to transform the villain Caio (Humberto Carrão) into a good guy, bringing him closer to Marina. They really had a lot more chemistry and had a happy ending, while the then protagonist ended up coming back only at the end and without a function.

It is also worth mentioning Malhação – Intensa, from 2012, written by Rosane Svartman and Glória Barreto. The protagonist Dinho (Guilherme Prattes) was not well developed by the authors and it was not possible to swallow the boy using the two best friends, without caring about the rupture of their friendship. After all, he got involved with Lia (Alice Wegmann) and Ju (Agatha Moreira), forming a triangle full of hurts and wounds. Rejection was inevitable and the solution was to withdraw the character, who simply traveled, replacing him with Vitor (Guilherme Leicam), who became Lia’s partner. Although the character had a much better development and an attractive story, the actor’s interpretation didn’t help much.

Who ended up stealing the show was the couple Brutinha, highlighting Juliana Paiva and Rodrigo Simas. Even Ju and Gil’s (Daniel Blanco) romance proved more inviting. And speaking of Juliana and Rodrigo, the two ended up forming another pair in Além do Horizonte (2013), a problematic soap opera by Marcos Berstein and Carlos Gregório, precisely because of the failure of the good guys. The actress had no chemistry with Thiago Rodrigues and the pair Lili and William did not work out. The authors’ idea was to join her with Marlon, taking advantage of the chemistry of the interpreters seen in the teen series. And it turned out to be a great idea.

It is also worth noting the case of Joana (Aline Dias) and Gabriel (Felipe Roque), in Malhação – Pro Dias Nascer Feliz (2016), which failed from the beginning and the author Emanuel Jacobina decided to join her with Giovani (Ricardo Vianna). ), leaving the good guy with the redeemed villain, Bárbara (Bárbara França). However, no solution worked. The new couples were just as bad as the initial leads.

Couples Failed But Stayed Together In The End

However, there are also many cases of good guys who failed and still stayed together in the end, the outcome not having changed. Gilberto Braga, for example, is an author who rarely features good guys in his works. He is an author skilled at creating villains, not good guys. See the very weak pair formed by Marina (Paolla Oliveira) and Pedro (Eriberto Leão) in Insensato Coração (2011), or the bland couple Maria Clara (Malu Mader) and Fernando (Marcos Palmeira), in Celebridade (2003).

He also failed with Paula (Alessandra Negrini) and Daniel (Fábio Assunção), in Paraíso Tropical (2007), totally overshadowed by the villains Bebel (Camila Pitanga) and Olavo (Wagner Moura). His last novel so far, the problematic Babilônia (2015), suffered from the good guys Regina (Camila Pitanga) and Vinícius (Thiago Fragoso), who had zero chemistry.

A more recent case can also be seen in Pega Pega, with Eric (Mateus Solano) and Luiza (Camila Queiroz), written by Cláudia Souto. Couple out of tune and without plot that ended up together, but without importance in the plot.

Walcyr Carrasco is much luckier with his protagonists, but even he has had to face this issue, as he was not happy with Filó (Débora Nascimento) and Candinho (Sérgio Guizé), in Êta Mundo Bom! (2016). The redneck did much more alone with his friends (and his donkey Policarpo), while the weeping Filomena was not well interpreted and did not have an attractive plot. There was also no chemistry.

The main couple ended up becoming Celso (Rainer Cadete) and Maria (Bianca Bin). But all these pairs, despite the failure and unlike the others mentioned, actually stayed together in the end.

It also happened with Time to Love. The good guys had no chemistry and Alcides Nogueira did not know how to reverse the game, leaving Maria Vitória (Vitória Strada) and Inácio (Bruno Cabrerizo) separated for almost the entire soap opera. And the good guys didn’t stick together in the end, proving the pair’s failure. Vicente (Bruno Ferrari) stole the hero post and got the girl’s heart in the end.

Let’s see how Gloria Perez will overcome this obstacle in Travessia – she has plenty of capacity for that.