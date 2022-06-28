Super discounts on AliExpress; see the main offers

This week, AliExpress is offering discounts of up to 80% on various products. There are also a number of coupons available — such as the “CARRIN50”, which gives a R$ 50 discount on purchases over R$ 750.

We’ve listed some of AliExpress’s top deals below.

Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2

Sold 41% off, the Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 has a 1.55-inch screen, is compatible with Android and iOS systems, in addition to monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, calories burned, distance traveled and number of steps taken. . The device can monitor up to 100 sports.

In addition, it has a 262 mAh battery, which can last up to ten days, or up to fifteen days in energy saving mode, without needing a new recharge.

FeiyuTech Stabilizer

Professionals who work with photography and video production or hobbyists who take pictures of beautiful landscapes can purchase the FeiyuTech stabilizer, compatible with Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic and FujiFilm cameras at a very affordable price. The device is 45% off until July 2nd. With the coupon “CARRIN70”, it is possible to get another R$ 70 off the product.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen, a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, has a Mediatek Helio G96 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via Micro SD card.

In addition, the phone has a quad camera set, with a 108 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera is 13 MP and the device still has a great battery of 5,000 mAh.

