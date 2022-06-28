The Batman receives 6 nominations in the award for the best films of the 1st half of 2022

The main awards for the 2022/2023 cinemas are still far from being held, but there is an important award that takes place annually in the middle of the season that elects the best films of the first half of the year, which is the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards. And for the happiness of the dcnauts, the movie The Batman received several nominations in the 5th edition of HCAMA.
READ MORE!
Batman (national title) was nominated in six categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor (twice) and Best Screenplay.
Check the directions:
BEST MOVIE
Cha Cha Real Smooth – The Next Step
Elvis
Everything Everywhere at the Same Time
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
RRR: Revolt, Rebellion, Revolution
The Batman
the man of the north
The Weight of Talent
Top Gun: Maverick
Red: Growing up is a Beast
BETTER DIRECTION
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Joseph Kosinski -Top Gun: Maverick
Matt Reeves – The Batman
Robert Eggers – The Man in the North
The Daniels – Everything, Everywhere at the Same Time
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Man in the North
Dakota Johnson – Cha Cha Real Smooth – The Next Step
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything, Everywhere at the Same Time
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere at the Same Time
Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Paul Dano – The Batman
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere at the Same Time
Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Pedro Pascal – The Weight of Talent
BEST ADAPTED SCRIPT
Cooper Raiff – Cha Cha Real Smooth – The Next Step
Graham Moore – The Outfit
Matt Reeves & Peter Craig – The Batman
The Daniels – Everything, Everywhere at the Same Time
Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten – The Weight of Talent
You can check out all the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards categories at twitter award official.
Does The Batman will also earn multiple nominations at the next Oscar? Comment on our social networks.
Batman can be viewed at any time on the streaming service of HBO Max.
follow the DC’s legacy and learn all about dcnautas movies.