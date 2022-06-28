The Batman receives 6 nominations in the award for the best films of the 1st half of 2022

The main awards for the 2022/2023 cinemas are still far from being held, but there is an important award that takes place annually in the middle of the season that elects the best films of the first half of the year, which is the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards. And for the happiness of the dcnauts, the movie The Batman received several nominations in the 5th edition of HCAMA.

Batman (national title) was nominated in six categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor (twice) and Best Screenplay.

Check the directions:

BEST MOVIE

Cha Cha Real Smooth – The Next Step

Elvis

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

RRR: Revolt, Rebellion, Revolution

The Batman

the man of the north

The Weight of Talent

Top Gun: Maverick

Red: Growing up is a Beast

BETTER DIRECTION

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Joseph Kosinski -Top Gun: Maverick

Matt Reeves – The Batman

Robert Eggers – The Man in the North

The Daniels – Everything, Everywhere at the Same Time

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Man in the North

Dakota Johnson – Cha Cha Real Smooth – The Next Step

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything, Everywhere at the Same Time

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Paul Dano – The Batman

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Pedro Pascal – The Weight of Talent

BEST ADAPTED SCRIPT

Cooper Raiff – Cha Cha Real Smooth – The Next Step

Graham Moore – The Outfit

Matt Reeves & Peter Craig – The Batman

The Daniels – Everything, Everywhere at the Same Time

Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten – The Weight of Talent

