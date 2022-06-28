The differences between Clea from the comics and the MCU

There are changes that come for the bad, like many in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessand others that come for the general good of the fans, as is the case with Clea.
In fact, Clea seems to be very faithful to her version of the comics, after all, to have 10 seconds of screen and already be the biggest thing in the movie, just the Clea we know from the comics. His “changes” are more in the sense of character evolution and passage of time, something the MCU has given a good head start on and it’s all perfectly fine!
Clea met Strange while he was in the Dark Dimension about to fight Dormammu, later she became the damsel in distress, needing his rescue, later becoming his apprentice.
Clea, on Earth, WAS weaker, with reduced powers and not that much knowledge, something that is not so these days, with the character being easily more powerful than Doctor Strange and being the two-dimensional Sorcerer Supreme. At first Clea needed to restrain herself and not demonstrate her skills in public on Earth.
Clea from the MCU arrives being an adaptation of Clea already experienced in magic, already very powerful. She won’t need to be the damsel in distress, now she’s the one who comes to save the day already tearing the fabric of reality. She will not need Strange’s knowledge as she must possess even more than he does. She doesn’t seem to be the least bit weaker on Earth, as well as caring little about demonstrating her great powers in the middle of the street.Clea already arrives with her magnificence and already proving to be a warrior that she took a good few years to be in the comics. And the problem with that? None. Certainly she’s still the sweet, loving, smart, brave and perfect woman she’s always been, but we’re already farther into her story to see one of Marvel’s most powerful magical beings in his prime. And that’s just the beginning. . It’s just 10 seconds. But it’s already Clea at her best. Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!
