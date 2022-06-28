The Marvel Actress Who Almost Starred in The Hunger Games instead of Jennifer Lawrence

Nowadays it’s hard to imagine Katniss Everdeen without thinking about Jennifer Lawrence, but the protagonist of The Hunger Games was almost played by another actress, who nowadays is dear to Marvel fans.

In 2012, when The Hunger Games opened in theaters, Lawrence had already come to the fore two years earlier, having played Ree Dolly in Winter’s Soul, directed by Debra Granik.

For her work in the film, the actress was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress. The award, however, ended up going to Natalie Portman, for her performance in Black Swan.

Although he didn’t win here, Lawrence did win the acting award for On Good Side in 2013.

This highlight, however, did not make Jennifer Lawrence the only candidate to play Katniss Everdeen. An actress who would later work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came close to landing the role.

Long before joining the MCU

Another actress whose career was also on the rise at the time was Hailee Steinfeld, as Looper points out. She most recently played Kate Bishop on the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Before the first Hunger Games, she had already starred in Wild Bravery, opposite Jeff Bridges. For this film by the Coen brothers, she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Steinfeld even met with director Gary Ross, from the first Hunger Games, at the time of casting the film.

In the end, Ross ended up choosing Jennifer Lawrence, but that didn’t close doors on Steinfeld’s career. Since then, the actress has starred in several prominent feature films.

Among them are two Pitch Perfect, Bumblebee, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as well as series like the aforementioned Hawkeye and Arcane, from Netflix.

The Hunger Games is still getting a prequel movie, Song of the Birds and the Serpents, so who knows, maybe we’ll see Steinfeld in the franchise.