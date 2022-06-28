“The national coach gave the outsider a bath”, says Felipe Melo about Diniz

Taken advantage of in the second half of Fluminense’s 1-0 victory over Botafogo, on Sunday, at Engenhão, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship, Felipe Melo praised Fernando Diniz after the match. The midfielder took advantage and came out in defense of the Brazilian technicians.

For a few years now, foreign coaches have gained a lot of space in Brazilian football, something that doesn’t bother Felipe Melo. However, he insisted on highlighting the importance and capacity of Brazilian technicians.

— In the game against Flamengo I had that problem that ended up giving me surgery, I suffered the problem with eight minutes of the first half. In adrenaline, willpower, important game, I went to the end even with the pain. That one was a little worse. It wasn’t in the plans. I need time to be 100%. Not without pain, but with acceptable pain. And we don’t have time in Brazilian football. Even more so now that we are approaching the year of the World Cup. He has seen my commitment, my sacrifice. That I’m paying a price. Diniz, unlike great coaches, in addition to understanding us on the field, he also understands people. I see so many coaches, with merit, who come here from abroad, but I reiterate that we have to give more value to the national product. We are the five-time champion country in the world, people go out there to hire athletes, I left here young. And we have great coaches. Today, to my way of thinking, the national coach gave the coach abroad a bath. With the utmost respect to the coaches from abroad, because they have great coaches, many come here and help, raise the bar. Our technicians have to study and improve. We have to give value to the national product and Diniz proves that the harvest that is coming is good and we are working to make that happen – he said.

On the Botafogo side, who was in front of the team on Sunday was the assistant Vítor Severino. The effective coach, Luís Castro, was suspended due to being sent off against Internacional. Both are Portuguese.