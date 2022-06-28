‘The Princess’ Writers Reveal Inspirations for the Film; Check out!

In an interview with Screen Rantthe screenwriters Jake Thornton and Ben Lustig talked about the main inspirations behind the long-awaited and ambitious action fantasy ‘The princess’starring Joey King.

The duo revealed that they took references from two iconic fictional towers to build the setting of the plot: Rapunzel’s fabled prison and the luxurious apartment from the film. ‘Operation Invasion’in Gareth Evans.

“Well, it’s funny that you say Rapunzel meets ‘Operation Invasion’, because it was the initial idea. Me and Ben were waiting to get into a meeting two or three years ago and Ben literally said, ‘What if we did Rapunzel mixed with ‘Operation Invasion’, with a princess at the top of a tower struggling to get out, instead of a group of police officers struggling to get to the top of the tower?’ When I heard that, I was like, ‘yeah, we have a movie here’”Thornton recounted.

He continues: “What I loved most about it was the risk we took, seeing as the princess is trapped in the tower but doing something we’ve never seen before.”

Bearing in mind that the film opens in Star+ in day July, 22.

Le-Van Kiet (‘Furie’) is in charge of directing.

Described as a mixture of ‘Rapunzel’ and ‘Operation Invasion’the film follows a young princess (King) who is far more comfortable with a sword than a crown – and it’s up to her to save the kingdom from ruthless mercenaries.

The cast still has Dominic Cooper (‘Preacher’), Olga Kurylenko (‘Black Widow’) and Veronica Ngo (‘The Old Guard’).

