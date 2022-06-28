The teacher who was punished for praying in school and motivated a historic decision by the US Supreme Court

School coach Joseph Kennedy in front of the US Supreme Court

School coach Joseph Kennedy in front of the US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court ruled that a public school erred in punishing its football coach for saying prayers after his team’s games.

According to the decision, the acts of Joseph Kennedy are protected by the constitutional right to religious expression.

The school argued that prayers led by the coach and civil servant, who knelt in the middle of the field, could force students of different faiths or atheists to participate in a Christian religious act.

The case was considered an important test of the separation of religion and state in the US.

