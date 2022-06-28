The Umbrella Academy Actor on Season 3 Finale: “Felt Weird”

The Umbrella Academy is definitely one of the most popular series on Netflix. The recently released Season 3 brings shocking developments for all the characters. In a recent interview, one of the stars of the series opined about the outcome of the third year, and said that he felt “strange” during the recordings.

Developed for Netflix by Steve Blackman, The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The main cast consists of Elliot Page (Viktor), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Justin H. Min (Ben) and Aidan Gallagher (Number 5).

“With the death of their father, brothers with extraordinary powers are reunited and discover surprising family secrets – as well as an imminent threat to humanity”, states the official synopsis of The Umbrella Academy.

The 3rd season of The Umbrella Academy is now available on Netflix, see below what one of the stars of the series said about its surprising ending.

What happens to Luther in The Umbrella Academy 3?

In The Umbrella Academy, British actor Tom Hopper plays Luther, Number 1, leader of the heroes.

Once again, The Umbrella Academy season 3 ends with the end of the world. In this alternate reality, Sir Reginald kills Luther and leaves Klaus to die.

In other words: Luther and Klaus go to the afterlife together. Eventually, Klaus uses his powers to help the brothers in the final battle. He also revives Luther and saves Sloane, Genesis Rodriguez’s character.

Fortunately, Team Umbrella emerges victorious in the battle. Everyone survives, and then returns to a powerless universe. With that, Luther appears quite different.

This time, the character appears with a normal body, without the huge body mass of previous seasons.

Tom Hopper felt ‘weird’ in season 3

In a chat with an American website, Tom Hopper talked about Luther’s changes. The actor admitted that shooting with his “normal” body was very strange.

“I think Luther will have to work at Abercrombie,” joked the actor, referring to the clothing brand known for its ripped models.

The actor revealed that the new recordings of The Umbrella Academy were much “lighter” than the previous seasons.

“It was like something was wrong. It was all very strange, as Luther’s costume is part of his personality. When I put on this costume, I feel like Luther. So playing the character without that special outfit was quite different.”

To play Luther, Tom Hopper wore a heavy, foam-filled costume. The intention of the special outfit was to create the character’s big muscles.

“But it was all pretty easy. I managed to get into the suit in 2 minutes.”

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is available on Netflix. The series has everything to end in the fourth year.