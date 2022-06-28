These 6 Popular Apps Are Killing Your Phone Battery

Users of Android and iOS systems have certainly thought that having longer battery life would be amazing. Even charging correctly, it is not always possible to preserve its full operation. However, the use of applications can explain this problem that ends up bothering most people who use their cell phone for professional tasks.

See too: Good and cheap: check out the most affordable iPhone models with updated iOS

If the device discharges in the middle of a busy day, it will probably delay your appointments. Fortunately, there are a few ways to prevent downloading from becoming too frequent. In the settings of the apps themselves, you can disable some functions that end up consuming too much energy without much need.

Check out the apps that drain your phone’s battery the most even if you’re not using it

1- Facebook

Facebook needs to sync with other social networks like Instagram, but when you leave it in the background and activate it to send notifications, the battery drain increases.

2- Google Maps

Google Maps updates information all the time and forwards it to other applications. When not in use, leave the platform closed and even turn off the GPS if you don’t need the feature.

3- WhatsApp

In addition to occupying the phone’s memory when receiving heavier media files, such as audio and videos, this ends up using up a lot of battery. Disabling notifications and controlling document downloads helps prevent downloads.

4- Tinder

Tinder accesses your photos and files and updates the interface all the time, in order to show you new people and close to your location. If you’re not using it, delete it from your phone’s apps list.

5- Instagram

Anyone who produces content knows that recording stories and reels requires a lot from the smartphone, so always check that the other settings on your phone don’t also increase this expense, such as screen light, browser tabs open and full memory.

6- TikTok

The short videos on the platform encourage people to spend hours watching the challenges and dancing. However, TikTok is one of the most battery-intensive apps and seeing how much time you’re spending on this social network might surprise you.