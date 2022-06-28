Thiaguinho and Marcus Buaiz invest in insurtech Azos and make up the board | startups

With the proposal to democratize life insurance policies, Azos has just won two popular partners. Entrepreneur Marcus Buaiz and singer Thiaguinho, who are friends and partners in other businesses, decided to invest together in insurtech and now occupy seats on the board. The value of the investments and the participation were not disclosed.

“I was delighted with the thesis. I strongly believe in purpose and Azos has a very strong one: it wants to profoundly change the insurance market. In addition, I really like the idea of ​​a complementary society, which is what we have now. Nobody is good at everything, it’s very important to build a team like we have. I’m very excited,” Buaiz told Pipeline. He is an ambassador for BTG and a member of nine other boards. This is the entrepreneur’s first investment in an insurance company.

“Without a doubt, the mission to democratize the life insurance service and simplify the public’s access to these services was what attracted me the most. Unforeseen events happen, regardless of profession and purchasing power”, amended the musician. “I want to bring my experience as a businessman, baggage that I have acquired over my 20 years of career, in addition to contributing to projects that involve social agendas that generate a positive impact for society.” Thiaguinho will work in the company’s communication and diversity areas.

It is a different model from the one in which celebrities become partners in a company by receiving shares as payment for starring in marketing campaigns, for example – as recently closed by actress Deborah Secco with the thrift store Peça Rara or already used years ago by Espaçolaser with the presenter Xuxa – but not involved in the strategy.

The arrival of the new partners takes place a month after Azos received a US$ 6 million contribution from the reinsurer Munich Re — insurtech is the multinational’s biggest investment in Latin America. In all, the startup has already raised more than R$100 million in funding from funds such as Kaszek, Maya, Propel and Prosus. Currently, there are BRL 5 billion in capital insured by the platform.

Born in Belo Horizonte, founder Rafael Cló developed the idea that would give rise to Azos during his MBA at Stanford, after deciding to leave Kraft Heinz in the US, where he headed the analytics team. With an audience much more receptive to risk protection and mitigation products, the US was at the time a laboratory for new fintechs and insurtechs, which inspired the Brazilian model.

After a bad experience with the insurance company itself in Brazil, the entrepreneur decided to test a less bureaucratic and more accessible policy model. “My card here had expired while I was away, and my policy payment was not being paid. I called my broker, but he had left the company. They suspended my coverage and charged me fees. That’s when I thought: isn’t it worth thinking about a new form of insurance?”, says Cló. “Brazil is a huge market, very underpenetrated, also because of that.”