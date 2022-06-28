To save on fuel, see the tips given by a Mechanical Engineering professor



BRAZIL – Faced with the various increases in the price of diesel and gasoline, in recent months, the pocket of Brazilians has felt the weight of the new value that exceeds R$ 8 in most states of the country, as pointed out in a bulletin by the National Petroleum Agency. , Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), released last Friday. Therefore, to avoid greater daily expenses, drivers seek different techniques, many of which have no effect, such as leaving the car in neutral.

As the engineer and professor of the Mechanical Engineering Department at Faculdade Unime José Augusto Junior explains, in addition to compromising the safety of car occupants, this does not generate savings. “Neutral does not generate any reduction in fuel consumption. The practice, in addition to not contributing to the pocket, can cause other problems. The car becomes more unstable and insecure, as such an action will not allow the use of the engine brake”.

One of the ways to prevent the vehicle from consuming more fuel than desired is to take care of the car’s health through periodic inspections. “Always checking the spark plugs, filter, alignment and calibration of the tires and filling up at trusted stations help to save gasoline”, advises the professor.

During the trip, José Augusto indicates that changing gears at the correct time is one of the points to be observed for the proper functioning of the vehicle. “When using the gearbox there is no need to ‘stretch’ the gear. In the car manual there is a table that informs the appropriate speed for the use of each gear”, he says.

The teacher also highlights other points for you to save fuel. Check it out below:

Drive wisely: driving the car as if you were in a racing movie greatly increases fuel consumption, as well as being dangerous for everyone around you. Therefore, avoid dangerous overtaking, always accelerate smoothly and progressively as the vehicle speeds up.

Air conditioning only when needed: the longer the air conditioning is on, the more fuel will be spent, around 10% more than normal.

Inflate tires regularly: deflated tires increase fuel consumption.

Regularly check the suspension geometry of your vehicle: Another aspect that involves tires and wheels, and which can help to reduce or increase fuel consumption, is the geometry of the wheels outside the recommended reference values. Misaligned wheels cause an excessive increase in friction between the tires and the roadway, which demands more energy during displacement, making it more difficult for the car to move, as the wheels drag. This shortens the life of the tires, increases the risk of accidents and increases fuel consumption.

Avoid unnecessary accessories: they can increase your fuel consumption. These accessories that alter the vehicle’s original characteristics cause more resistance against the air, impairing aerodynamics and increasing final consumption.

Quality fuel: always fill up at trusted stations and if you notice a difference in performance or excessive vibrations at idle right after filling up your vehicle, take it immediately to your trusted mechanic and inform him of what happened.

