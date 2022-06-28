TV Box sets are revamped and become microcomputers for schools

In the city of Belo Horizonte, at a municipal school located in the São Cristóvão neighborhood, 30 complete microcomputers were received this Friday, June 24, with monitors, keyboards and mice, which are now part of the institution’s computer lab.

The initiative came from an action carried out between the Federal Revenue, the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) and the Regional Labor Court of the 3rd Region (TRT3), as part of the TRT3 Program to Combat Child Labor and Encourage Learning.

The intended equipment was sent to the Municipality of Belo Horizonte, which chose which school the computers would be sent to. The school in question was chosen due to the loss of assets caused by the flood that hit the city at the beginning of the year.

The donated computers have, in their structure, irregular TV sets that were seized by the IRS and which would previously be destroyed. However, with this partnership, such devices were transformed so that they could be used by students.

The adaptation of the machines, which was carried out by ten higher education institutions, received the Libre Office package, educational games and the internet.

Present at the delivery of equipment were the president of TRT3; Judge Ricardo Antônio Mohallem, Superintendent of the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service in Minas Gerais; the tax auditor Mário José Dehon, among other authorities.

During the handover ceremony, judge Ricardo Antônio Mohallem highlighted that the equipment seized they were used for unauthorized activities, they were redesigned and are now being used for the benefit of students in need.

The tax auditor Mário José Dehon Santiago also commented, in general, on the work of the Federal Revenue and stated that the devices collected by the Internal Revenue Service would be destroyed and turned into garbage, as well as that there are still about 3 million irregular TV Box devices. seized in Brazil, the second highest number of seizures by the Federal Revenue Service.