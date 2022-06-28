Understand the beef between Glova de Pedreiro and ex-businessman

Iran Ferreira, 20, known as Luva de Pedreiro, has more than 14 million followers on Instagram and another 17 million on TikTok. These numbers make Iran one of the biggest football digital influencers in the world, but he decided to take a break.

“In these days, I don’t post videos, no. I’m going to stay there for a while… are you connected? No posting video. I’m going to cool my head, gee! They keep bothering the guy”, vented the influencer. “God and my fans, bro. fuck*. The rest is the rest”.

The attitude raised suspicions about the influencer’s entrepreneur.

Who lifted the ball first was Casimiro, another digital influencer in the area, when he noticed the movement of the followers of Luva de Pedreiro.

The repercussion was so great that the businessman responsible for managing Iran’s career, Allan de Jesus, owner of ASJ Consultoria, went public to explain the bills and advertising contracts that had not been paid: something around R$ 2 million .

Iran and Allan

Allan stated that he has a contract with Luva de Pedreiro until 2026 and that he learned about the case through the press and social networks, but that he had not been informed, at that time, of the contractual termination.

“If any of the parties effectively wishes to terminate the current contract, in addition to respecting the form agreed to do so, they must officially inform the other of their decision,” he wrote last Wednesday, 22.

“The only thing we have is evidence spread across the internet and news that would account for an alleged new agency, which in theory could constitute a breach of exclusivity.”

Allan also stated that he would open “to those entitled to all contracts, documents, extracts and whatever else is necessary”.

“The truth, as always, will prevail,” he added.

In the same week, it was revealed that the businessman tried to buy four apartments and that he would be acquiring a fifth property, valued at R$ 8 million, in a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio.

In less than 24 hours of the announcement of the break, the influencer returned to publish on the networks without commenting on what happened. The video featured football pitches with the caption: “Thank God Dad.”

He would have hired a new agency to take care of his career. According to the new entrepreneurs, the influencer’s two bank accounts had a movement of R$ 7,500 in 2022.

profile hacked

On the afternoon of last Sunday, 26, Luva de Pedreiro, after five days without publishing, returned to social networks to inform his followers that his WhatsApp account was hacked.

“Any message that gets there I didn’t send it. My WhatsApp disappeared, I don’t send a message to that WhatsApp, they hacked me. It was my other manager who did it,” she claimed.

Moments later, Iran revealed that he had lost access to his official TikTok account.

“Speak my troop, that’s scum! I’m not even messing with TikTok, gee,” she said. “Only those who know the password are the people there, my former managers.”

On the evening of the same day, the businessman spoke again on social networks about the accusations. “I am being threatened with death, my family, my wife, my children.”

The former agent put the blame on the influencer’s new team, who would have forgotten “to change the security email” and made Glova de Pedreiro “go to the internet once again to accuse me, causing the threats to increase even more.” my life, my family, my physical and mental integrity”.

Who is Mason’s Glove

Iran Ferreira was born in the city of Quijingue, a municipality in Bahia, 322 kilometers from Salvador. He performed small jobs in the region and started making videos with football pitches on a field in the city’s floodplain.

Glova de Pedreiro, a reference to the equipment used by the influencer, became famous for his good humor, for frequently crossing himself and for his catchphrases: “Receba!”, “Thanks to God, father” and “Brazilians are the best in the world”.

The young man’s videos won the world and conquered great names in world football, such as Neymar, Nenê, Serge Gnabry and Kimmich. Cristiano Ronaldo’s son also follows the Bahian’s bids on social media.