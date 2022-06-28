USB Hub, Dock and 100W cable: buy new Baseus accessories at a discount

Known for producing great quality accessories and for being an ally of those who have Apple devices, Baseus is bringing to the market three releases that can be very useful in everyday life. Get to know each one of them and take the opportunity to buy at a special price on AliExpress. Scroll down the page!

















AirJoy 4-in-1 USB-C Hub





USB-C is becoming the universal standard for connecting devices and if you have a MacBook or even notebook with few ports, the best choice is to get a USB-C Hub. With that in mind, Baseus is presenting the AirJoy 4 in 1. With a minimalist design and good construction, this Hub allows the use of four USB ports at the same time, since it has a dedicated one for connecting to the notebook. In addition, its maximum transfer speed reaches 5 Gbps, and the operation is plug and play. That is, no installing drivers or add-ons. In a nutshell, this is a great option if you are looking for something that is not designed for heavy duty or continuous work.

smartphone dock





With smartphones becoming more and more powerful, many come to the market even bringing an integrated desktop through desktop mode. Therefore, having a dock to turn the device into a true portable computer is a good solution. You can place your smartphone on this dock and the connection is made via the USB port. The dock has a 4K HDMI port for connecting an external monitor, 3 USB-A ports for connecting a keyboard and mouse, a USB-C port for fast charging, and also an SD or TF card reader. With this device, you can turn your smartphone into a real desktop computer to enjoy the full performance of the device for work or even leisure tasks.

100W 3 in 1 fast charging cable





Bought a smartphone that supports fast charging? Want to explore the full potential of your charger? You may need a Baseus 3-in-1 charging cable. It hits the market with a 100W USB-C output, a 20W lighting and also a classic Micro-USB that offers power up to 18W. That is, this cable meets all the devices you have in your house. On the other end, the cable comes with USB-C to USB-A OTG, making it easy to plug into hubs, notebooks, and even older power supplies.

Where to buy?