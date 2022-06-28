Vasco x Sport: match is confirmed for Maracanã by court decision

After a court decision, the confrontation between Vasco and Sport, on the 3rd of July, will be held at Maracanã. Last Friday, the carioca club had filed a lawsuit to overturn the Consortium’s veto and resolve the imbroglio, which had already been going on for a few days.

It should be noted that the decision was made by Judge Alessandro Oliveira Felix, of the 51st Civil Court of the Court of Justice of Rio, who stressed that the rent will be in the amount of R$ 250 thousand, the same amount paid in the game against Cruzeiro. Gigante da Colina also requested that the match against Sport had the same conditions as the Fluminense matches, but could not.

– The intended location is a public asset in the State of Rio de Janeiro and, in 2019, permission was granted for its use to Flamengo and Fluminense. It is evident that the Term of Permission is obligatorily binding on the parties. In its item 03, the aforementioned Term determines that ‘subject to the availability of dates, other clubs in the State of Rio de Janeiro will be allowed to play official matches at Maracanã’. The defendant only has the right to permission to use the public property in a precarious way, being a mere permissionaire of the complex, and not, the owner – said the magistrate, and amended:

– I determine that the Complex will make available the Maracanã Stadium, and everything else that is necessary, for the match between Club de Regatas Vasco da Game and Sport Clube Recife on July 03, 2022, at 4 pm, exactly conditions practiced in the game between the author and Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, held on June 12 of the current year – says the decision.

With that, the carioca club has already requested the formalization of the change of the place of the match by the CBF. In addition, it intends to make necessary arrangements for advance ticket sales.

– Vasco da Gama informs that, by court decision, the game against Sport Club de Recife next Sunday, July 03, 16:00, was confirmed for the Maracanã stadium, as claimed by the club and its fans were anxious. Vasco da Gama has already requested the formalization of the change of the place of departure by the CBF. Vasco da Gama is taking the necessary measures for the advance sale of tickets, and will communicate soon – informed the carioca club.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

In recent weeks, the Consortium had vetoed the match between Vasco and Sport at the stadium, a request from the club since June 15th. The claim was that the stage could have ten games a month, which could affect the state of the lawn. The decision caused revolt from the Cruz-Maltina fans.

With that, Vasco filed a preliminary injunction in court to be able to face Sport at Maracanã, for the 16th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Thus, the Civil House notified Flamengo (permissionary) and Fluminense (intervening consent).

In addition to Cruz-Maltino, councilors Tarcísio Motta (PSOL) and Alexandre Isquierdo (União) filed a representation with the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro. Both ask for a civil inquiry to be opened to investigate the veto of the Maracanã Consortium.

Earlier, Flamengo spoke about the case and considered that the thesis presented by Cruz-Maltino is based on a ‘bar talk logic’. It is worth noting that according to published by ‘Globo’, the Civil House will open an administrative process and may apply sanctions provided for in the contract.

– What you have is a thesis, based on the logic of fan discussion, which commonly occurs in bars in the city. Evidently, Flamengo cannot base its decisions, within the scope of the discretion of a professional administration, on the logic of tavern conversation – states an excerpt of the answer.

According to the court decision on Monday night, if Flamengo, the defendant in the lawsuit, does not comply, it will have to pay a fixed fine of R$ 2 million.

Before the decision, there was a hearing in which Vasco and Flamengo did not reach an agreement. Cruz-Maltino wanted to keep the game and forward a schedule with other matches in the stadium.

Rubro-Negro, in turn, would have proposed that the rival give up the action and then debate the inclusion of other games in the Maracanã calendar. Then, the lawyer talked to President Rodolfo Landim and offered a proposal for Vasco to play two more games at the stadium in 2022, but there was no agreement.