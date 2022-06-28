Version 22H2: Windows 10 Will Also Get a Big Update in 2022

THE Microsoft assured that it will continue to support the Windows 10 until October 2025, even with the launch of Windows 11 last year, and now emerged new information about a major update in 2022 for the old system. According to the Windows Latest website, some details about the “Windows 10 22H2 Build 19045” were found in the optional cumulative update preview made available to Windows Insiders.

Apparently the 22H2 version for Windows 10 shouldn’t come with any significant changes, different from the update to Windows 11. The new build was based on the 2004 variant and will arrive with only minor fixes and changes. Windows 10 Update 22H2 is expected to have several security improvements and some performance improvements. The new version is also touted as an enablement package, activating inactive features already present in Windows 10 21H1.

It is worth noting that Microsoft is focusing its efforts at first major update for Windows 11, also called 22H2. Therefore, not yetThere was no official announcement from the company about the next version of Windows 10. As for the arrival of the next major annual update to the system old, the expectation is that Build 19045 will arrive in the same period in which the company will release the update for the Windows 11 probably between September and November. And you, are you still using Windows 10 or are you already on Windows 11? Tell us in the comments below!

