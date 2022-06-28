Veterans desired by Botafogo, Fernandinho and Lucas Leiva are presented by Athletico-PR and Grêmio, respectively

Veteran midfielders who have been in the crosshairs of Botafogo for the July-2022 window, FernandinhoexManchester Cityand Lucas LeivaexLaziowere presented by Atletico-PR and Guild, respectively, this Monday (27/6). The duo returns the same day to their youth clubs.

Fernandinho is 37 years old and has not played in Brazilian football since 2005, when he left Hurricane Shakhtar Donetskfrom Ukraine, where he stayed until 2013, when he transferred to England.

Lucas Leiva returns to Brazil a little younger, at 35 years old. He left Grêmio in 2007 and also defended only two clubs in Europe. Before Lazio, he played ten seasons for the Liverpool (ENG).

Luiz Gustavo and Fransérgio were on the radar

In addition to Fernandinho and Lucas Leiva, two other midfielders had names ventilated to reinforce Botafogo in the second half: Luiz Gustavo (34), from Fenerbahceand Fransergio (31), from bordeaux. However, negotiations, at least until the end of June, did not progress.

Hiring for the sector is still one of the priorities of the alvinegra board. The transfer window is open for registering players from July 18th to August 15th.