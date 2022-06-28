Video from the set shows what Margot Robbie’s voice will be like in the skin of the iconic doll

The film promises!

Conquering fans on social media, the live-action film by Barbiestarring Margot Robbie, is the new sensation of the moment. While everyone is curious to know what exactly the adventure of the world’s most famous doll will be about, behind-the-scenes images and videos begin to hint at what’s to come. It was in this way, for example, that it was possible to hear the voice that the actress will use for the film.

Known for dedicating herself a lot to the characters she plays, as we can see in her work in me, Tonya or in Birds of prey and The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie seems to be having a lot of fun behind the scenes of Barbie. Over the last few days, we’ve seen the actress in several different outfits — all with lots of pink, of course.

And it was while she was recording a scene skating, next to the actress America Ferrera (Betty, the Ugly), we can hear the voice that will be used by her in the film.

Check it out below:

In addition to Robbie and Ferrera, the film has Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters, Scandal), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: dark phoenix), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Hari Nef (You) and Will Ferrell (Megamind, Conan) in the list.

Barbie has a premiere scheduled for July 21, 2023at the movies.

