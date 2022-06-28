ViewSonic presents its gaming monitor with 4K resolution and 144Hz

The ViewSonic brand is not very well known here in Brazil, but it is quite popular in China with its line of monitors. Recently the company introduced its new monitor model, titled ‘VX2720-4K-PRO’.

According to ViewSonic’s own information, the VX2720-4K-PRO will be a gaming monitor with 27-inch IPS panel that supports VESA Display HDR 400 and has a color space of 130% sRGB and 90% NTSC with 8-bit color depth. It has a maximum brightness of 350 cd/m2 and a contrast ratio of 1000:1.

The screen resolution is native 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels), its refresh rate is 144Hz. In addition, the monitor comes with AMD FreeSync technology. ViewSonic also mentions that the monitor has a fast response time of just 1ms.

It comes with a DP 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.1 connectors and a USB Type-C port with video interface, which can also be used as a 90W fast charging port. In addition, there are two built-in 2W speakers.

O ViewSonic VX2720-4K-PRO is now available to buy in the Chinese market for the price of 3,999 yuan (US$600) or R$ 3,100 in direct conversion.

Source: Wccftech