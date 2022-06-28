Vogue Italia cover, Zendaya reflects on being an actress and connecting power of “Euphoria”

Zendaya graced the cover of Vogue Italia for the first time, revealed on Tuesday morning (28). Wearing a Valentino dress and Bulgari jewelry, she was photographed by Elizaveta Porodina and interviewed by Jordan Anderson, with whom she spoke about her relationship with fame, fashion and, above all, her profession.

“Sometimes I feel kind of silly being an actress. Because it’s like I make a living pretending to be someone else, which may sound ridiculous, but then I remember the stories I’m telling and the reasons behind them.”

She used “Euphoria”, the drama she stars in, to exemplify: “There were many people who shared their experiences of connection with the series, with the feeling of loss, addiction, pain, mental illness and the fight against it all” .

“People find points of connection with characters I’m lucky enough to play and that creates a strong bond between them and me. Knowing that some of them were able to heal, grow, learn and remedy past mistakes is invaluable to me. It gives me a purpose.”

When asked about making history and being an icon of her generation, Zendaya said: “I feel incredibly grateful to be in this position because without the women of the past, especially the iconic black women who once did what I do today, I wouldn’t would be able to exist in this space.”

“So with each new achievement, with each new thing I learn, I hope I can be a part of this chain and I hope it will be easier for the next people,” he concluded.