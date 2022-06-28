Want to work with technology? Nubank, Banrisul and others offer 400 vacancies

Check out how to apply for available positions!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS salary in 2023: value is released and surprises

Many Brazilians dream of working in large finance and technology companies, but do not know how to reach an opportunity in this sector. Therefore, the writing of Seu Crédito Digital brings you, the reader, information from institutions such as Nubank and Banrisul, which are looking for skilled workers.

The vacancies are distributed in some cities in Brazil. These companies seek professionals for different positions. There are 400 spots waiting for you. See how to apply now!

How to work at Nubank, Banrisul and other renowned companies

Check now which institutions are offering opportunities and how to apply for each vacancy.

Nubank

If you want to be part of the fintech staff, check out the open opportunities for the technology sector now.

Currently, Nubank’s São Paulo office offers vacancies for data specialists, software engineers, technology and DevOps managers, among other positions. Some of the vacancies are exclusively for people with disabilities (PWD). For more information and to apply, just access the Nubank vacancies website.

Banrisul;

Banrisul has 274 open positions for technology professionals. Opportunities will be filled through a public contest, registration will be open between July 1st and 18th (fee of R$ 173). The vacancies are divided into seven areas, they are:

How much does the money in the Nubank account earn?

Information technology security; Systems development; Digital transformation; Information technology management; QA and test analysts; IT infrastructure support; Mainframe platform support.

The tender notice is available on the Cebraspe website. There are vacancies with salaries of up to R$ 4,240.94. At first, the vacancies are for Porto Alegre, but there is the possibility of remote work.

invillia

Invillia, a software company, located in Araraquara in the state of São Paulo, offers 100% remote vacancies for backend developer, infrastructure analyst, mobile developer (iOS) and quality analyst, among others.

Interested parties can apply on the Gupy platform.

I acted

Agi opened approximately 80 vacancies for several areas, including technology. Even with its corporate headquarters in Campinas, the institution offers hybrid and remote work models, depending on the position.

There are positions for backend software engineers, cybersecurity analyst, software architecture specialist and operations analyst, among others. Check out the available opportunities on the company’s job openings page.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: G-Stock Studio / Shutterstock.com