Welcome to Raccoon City comes to HBO Max

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021) arrived in the catalog of the HBO Max. So video game fans can follow the story of the early days of games through the Warner Bros. streaming service. After all, the film premiered in 2021 in cinema. Thus, it became the first reboot of the saga of films starring Milla Jovovich.

Directed by Johannes Roberts, resident Evil joins other productions inspired by the franchise games. So watch the official trailer.

Official trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Plot and Cast

In short, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021) has the proposal to be more faithful to the games. Thus, the plot takes place from the decadence of the Umbrella Corporationa pharmaceutical company operating in Raccoon City.

the protagonist Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario) returns to the city to be reunited with his brother, Chris (Robbie Amell), and uncover the secrets behind the conspiracy involving the pharmaceutical giant. After all, she uses the city as a stage for experiments with biological weapons. Furthermore, the list of Welcome to Raccoon City still has Avan Jogia (Zombies: Double Tap), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Marina Mazepa (Malignant).

Other Resident Evil Productions on HBO Max

The latest movie from resident Evil is now available in the HBO Max catalog. Thus, the feature joins other productions that are also available on the platform. In total, there are four films and one animation. Finally, check out the movies.

There is no expected sequel to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

