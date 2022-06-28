What are the requirements for Brazilians to enter other countries after the pandemic? – News

THE Covid-19 pandemic forced governments around the world to establish strict rules for the entry of foreign tourists. Brazil, the nation with the third highest number of cases of the disease, faced closed borders in most countries.

According to US embassy in Brazil, tourists can only enter the country if they have their vaccination calendar up to date. The immunizers certified by the WHO (World Health Organization) are accepted. Only US citizens and immigrants will be able to enter the country without proof of immunization.

You Brazilians traveling to France can enter the country presenting only proof of vaccination that can be issued by Federal Government websites, such as ConectSUS. On the portal or in the application, it is possible to download the document in three languages: Spanish, English and Portuguese. We recommend downloading in all languages ​​to avoid setbacks on arrival in the destination country.

Tourists over 12 years of age who have not been vaccinated must present a negative PCR test performed less than 72 hours before departure, or a negative antigen test performed less than 48 hours before departure.

One of the favorite destinations for Brazilians, Portugal accepts proof of vaccination from ConectSUS for entry into the country. It is necessary that the traveler has the complete vaccination schedule.

Tourists who are not vaccinated need to take an RT-PCR or NAAT test at least 72 hours before their flight. Another alternative is the laboratory antigen test (TRAg), performed within 24 hours prior to departure to Portuguese territory.

Exam results must be in Portuguese, Spanish, French or English. These rules do not apply to children under the age of 12.

according to Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all passengers arriving in the country can undergo a health check at the airport. Those who have not been immunized must present negative tests for the disease or some document that proves recovery.

Spain requires proof of vaccination to be issued in Spanish, German, French or English. In the case of other languages, a sworn translation must be provided by an official translator into the language of the country. It is worth noting that in ConectSUS itself there is the option of issuing the certificate in Spanish.

Non-vaccinated must present NAAT tests, such as PCR, TMA, LAMP and NEAR, taken up to 72 hours before departure to Spain. Antigen tests (RAT) must be performed within 24 hours of the flight. Although the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not determine on its website in which language the document must be made, we recommend that the result be issued in Spanish.

Both Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom have withdrawn all requirements for travel to countries that are related to Covid-19.



















Both countries do not require proof of vaccination for tourists to enter, but require travelers to have health insurance with coverage for Covid-related treatments. To disembark in Argentina, you must fill in the DDJJin Chile it is necessary complete the C19. Both statements can be accessed by clicking on the previous links.

Brazilians traveling to Japan must present a negative Covid-19 test done within 72 hours prior to departure, in addition to downloading the MySOS app, which monitors the tourist’s location, in addition to their health status.

According to Health Monitoring Center for Foreign Entrants (HCO) in Japan, proof of vaccination is not required for tourists arriving from countries considered to be in the blue zone, such as Brazil.

However, in another area of ​​the same site, the HCO states that it is necessary to present proof with a complete vaccination cycle and booster dose in Japanese or English to the authorities of the country.

THE Australia also accepts proof of Brazilian vaccination. Tourists arriving in the country also need to complete the Australian government’s DPD (Digital Passenger Declaration) which needs to be submitted within 72 hours before departure.

Only people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons will be allowed to enter Australia. Evidence, such as examinations, must be submitted to the Australian authorities. Tourists who wish to go to the country and do not fit the above parameters must apply for a special exemption from the government.

Anyone wishing to enter Australia must present a negative test result for Covid. PCR and NAAT exams can be done in the last 72 hours before the flight, while the quick test must be done in the 24 hours before boarding and with medical supervision, accompanied by a certificate that proves the procedure.



