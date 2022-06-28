what has changed in the Brazilians and in Boca and River since the stoppage of the tournament

Conmebol Libertadores knockout stage starts this Tuesday (28)

THE CONMEBOL Libertadores is back this week! Six Brazilian teams enter the field in search of a spot in the quarterfinals of the continental tournament.

Against this backdrop, the ESPN.com.br brings the main news of the teams just over a month after the last round of the group stage of the competition.

Atletico-PR

Living a great phase, the Atletico-PR face the freedfrom Paraguay, this Tuesday (28), at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Arena da Baixada, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Undefeated for 11 games, the red-black team comes from eight wins and three draws in 2022. Since the group stage, the scenario in Hurricane changed from water to wine, especially after the arrival of Felipão to the vacancy left by Fábio Carille , sacked after just 21 days of work after a 5-0 loss to Bolivia’s The Strongest.

Flamengo

Trying to find peace with Dorival Jr, the Flamengo faces Tolima in Colombia next Wednesday (29), at 21:30 (Brasília time), in the first game of the round of 16. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

From the group stage until now, the red-black club fired coach Paulo Sousa, after a lot of pressure from the crowd, and took Dorival Jr out of Ceará. The good news is that if you advance to Wednesdays, will have Everton Cebolinha to reinforce the team, which lost Bruno Henrique until the end of the year due to a serious multi-ligament knee injury.

Felipão, Dorival Jr, Abel Ferreira, ‘Turco’ Mohamed and Vítor Pereira ALBARI ROSA/AFP via Getty Images | Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo | Cesar Greco/Ag Palmeiras | Pedro Souza / Atletico | Peter Leone/Ofotografico/Gazeta Press

palm trees

To a large extent, the palm trees visits Cerro Porteño this Wednesday, at 7:15 pm (Brasilia time). After the end of the group stage, Abel Ferreira’s team ‘flew’, joining six games without losing (5 wins and 1 draw), reaching the isolated leadership of the Brazilian. However, in the last two games, it suffered a blow: defeat to Sao Paulo in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and a tie with Hawaii in the last Sunday. Starting in the quarterfinals, the team could count on the reinforcements José Manuel López and Miguel Merentiel.

Atlético-MG

O Atlético-MG returns to the field for Libertadores this Tuesday, at 19:15 (Brasília time), against Emelec, away from home, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+. The team went through a turbulent period, which began with the defeat at home to Tolima in the last round of the group stage. After four games without a win, coach ‘Turco’ Mohamed was close to being sacked, but took the pressure off with two wins over Flamengo. Last Saturday, he achieved an epic comeback against Fortaleza. It recently brought in Alan Kardec and Jemerson and can still announce Cristian Pavón and Pedrinho.

Corinthians

O Corinthians receives the Boca Juniors this Tuesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time). After the scare in the last round of the group stage, which cost them the first position in the group, the club started a good streak in the Brasileirão, a competition in which it occupies the vice-leadership, behind only Palmeiras. The club is close to announcing Yuri Alberto, who would be a reinforcement for the quarterfinals.

Strength

O Strength welcomes Estudiantes this Thursday, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), with a live broadcast on ESPN on Star+. After the group stage, the team found its first two victories in the Brasileirão and also opened an advantage over rival Ceará in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, with two goals from Yago Pikachu, who is in a good phase. Last Saturday, it opened 2-0 over Atlético-MG, but ended up taking the turn. It is still the flashlight of Serie A.

Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors, which faces Corinthians this Tuesday, comes from defeat in Argentina after putting a ‘miston’ on the field. Salvio, one of the team’s highlights, has a proposal from Mexico and may leave the club soon. He must play, at least, the first leg, in Itaquera. The Bombonera team is also active in the market, looking for names that could play in the quarterfinals. Among them is Arturo Vidal.

River Plate

River Plate, who face Vélez Sarsfield on Wednesday, are experiencing a lively period in the transfer window. Julián Álvarez, sold to Manchester City, played normally against Lanús last Saturday and should play in the round of 16, but he won’t stay for long. Enzo Fernández, sold to Benfica, remains in Argentina until December. Another news from last Saturday was the injury of De La Cruz, who was substituted. On the arrivals side, the club is looking for a striker, who must be Miguel Borja or Luis Suárez.