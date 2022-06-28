What is known about the toxic gas leak that left dead in Jordan | World

Thirteen people died and more than 250 were injured on Monday in Jordan after a container of toxic gas fell in the port of Aqaba, an official source said.

A chlorine leak occurred at 3:15 pm in the port of Aqaba after a container of liquid gas fell, killing 13 people and injuring more than 250 Jordanians and foreigners,” according to the government crisis cell.

According to authorities, 123 people remain hospitalized.

Eight of the dead are of Jordanian nationality and four of Asian origin.

According to officials who did not want to be identified, the container fell from a vessel in the southern part of the evacuated port.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bicher Al-Khasawneh and his Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya were there, according to the official Al-Mamlaka television network.

How important is the port?

The port city of Aqaba, one of the main ones on the Red Sea, is the only sea port in the Hashemite kingdom, through which most Jordanian imports and exports pass.

According to images broadcast on TV, a crane that was supporting the container dropped it onto the vessel. Upon impact, yellow smoke immediately escaped as people tried to flee.