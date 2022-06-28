Where to watch each game of the 2022 Libertadores round of 16

The round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América will begin. In this last week of June, six Brazilian clubs enter the field for the round of 16 of the main continental tournament, with the right to a duel that re-edits the decision of the competition from 10 years ago, between Corinthians and Boca Juniors.

One of the most awaited clashes of this round of 16, Corinthians and Boca start the dispute at 9:30 pm (Brasília time) this Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena. SBT broadcasts the match throughout Brazil, including the city of São Paulo. Conmebol TV, the pay per view channel of the entity that organizes Libertadores, also shows the game.

If all of Brazil will be able to watch the Corinthians match on open TV, the same will not happen with arch-rivals Palmeiras. The champion of the 2020 and 2021 editions of Libertadores will go to Paraguay to face Cerro Porteño at 19:15 on Wednesday, in a game broadcast exclusively by Conmebol TV.

Also playing on Wednesday is Flamengo, who face Deportes Tolima, from Colombia, away from home, at 21:30. Cable broadcaster ESPN and its streaming service Star+ also broadcast the red-black team, which in this interval between the group stage and the round of 16 has changed coaches: Paulo Sousa leaves and Dorival Júnior arrives.

ESPN and Star+ will also be responsible for broadcasting the commitments of the two namesakes, Atlético-MG and Athletico – both on Tuesday. Who enters the field first is the team from Minas Gerais, which takes on Emelec, from Ecuador, in Quito at 19:15. Curitibans, on the other hand, receive the Paraguayan Libertad at 9:30 pm at Arena da Baixada.

The only representative of the Northeast in Libertadores, Fortaleza only plays on Thursday, at 21:30, at Arena Castelão against the Argentines of Estudiantes de La Plata. The match will be broadcast on Facebook Watch – a free streaming service on the social network that also shares broadcasts with Espn/Star+.

South American: only on Conmebol TV

Another five Brazilian representatives also start this week their journeys in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana: Atlético-GO, Ceará, Internacional, Santos and São Paulo. The only broadcaster that broadcasts this competition is Conmebol TV itself.

Where to watch all this week’s Libertadores games

Tuesday

19:15: Emelec-EQU x Atlético-MG : ESPN and Star+

: ESPN and Star+ 21:30: athletic x Libertad-PAR: ESPN and Star+

x Libertad-PAR: ESPN and Star+ 21:30: Corinthians x Boca Juniors (ARG): SBT and Conmebol TV

Wednesday

19:15: Cerro Porteño-PAR x palm trees : Conmebol TV

: Conmebol TV 19:15: Talleres-ARG vs Colón-ARG: ESPN and Star+

21:30: Tolima-COL x Flamengo : ESPN and Star+

: ESPN and Star+ 21:30: Vélez Sarsfield-ARG vs River Plate-ARG: CONMEBOL TV

Thursday

21:30 – Strength x Students-ARG (Facebook Watch)

Where to watch this week’s South American games

Tuesday

7:15 pm: Nacional-URU vs Unión-ARG

21:30: Colo-Colo-CHI x International

Wednesday

19:15: The Strongest-BOL x Ceará

21:30: Deportivo Cali-COL vs Melgar-PER

21:30: Deportivo Táchira-VEN x saints

Thursday