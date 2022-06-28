who are the characters that keep Euro Truck Simulator – Tecnoblog

Game truck drivers need to have their caps ready (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

First, you get your best cap. Then have that hot coffee. Now it’s time to settle into the seat, see if everything is working, and finally hit the road. A virtual road. This is how many players passionate about Euro Truck Simulator start a game that can take hours. Ensuring a unique experience that carries the game for years after its release.

The journey traveled by Euro Truck Simulator

With its first version released in 2008, the franchise Euro Truck Simulator quickly gained a large following. The game offers diverse trucks, a European landscape and a gameplay that can be enjoyed by both casual and hardcore people.

The focus is on delivering a very realistic experience, while digital truckers deliver on the road.

Back in 2012, developer SCS Software released a sequel to further embrace the enthusiast community. Available for Windows, Linux and macOS PCs, Euro Truck Simulator 2 improves all gameplay.

In this endeavor, there are 17 licensed truck brands, from Renault to Scania. In addition, various options for customizing the vehicle and driver skills can be accessed in career mode. This direction allows a trajectory from a novice truck driver to the owner of a complete company.

There are assorted mods that add maps and other features to the game, further increasing its replayability and variety.

That way, players can enjoy the work the way they want. The driver can just travel the roads of Europe or be aggressive in his career, making a lot of deliveries to grow faster.

And it’s exactly that freedom that keeps a strong and passionate community 10 years after the first game was released.

Hands on the wheel and tuned radio

It is not enough just to turn on the computer and drive away. What matters is to live the experience as a whole, as realistically as possible. This is the mission of the people of this group, because playing the title is not just any joke.

In other words, this is the time to put on that special hat, put on a stylish jacket and put on a playlist made just for gaming. Euro Truck Simulator 2. Of course, using a steering wheel instead of a controller increases the immersion even more.

O technoblog chatted with some members of this community to understand more about how gambling that becomes almost a lifestyle.

Maka is a streamer with over 380k followers on Twitch, she talked more about how she got started in this game:

I started out playing controller, but eventually bought a steering wheel to enjoy. The feel and gameplay are totally different. For those who like to drive, like me, having all this setup makes a huge difference. My father is a truck driver, he even gave me a cap with my name embroidered on it for my games, which I always make a point of wearing when I start.

Maka enjoying a song while driving her truck (Image: Playback / Twitch)

Aline Figueiredo, Maka’s real name, broadcasts the game live, as well as other titles on her Twitch channel. However, when it comes to Euro Truck Simulator 2, the streamer even puts on a playlist with only country music to get in the mood. She also highlighted the quality of the spectators who participate in the lives of trucks across the old continent:

The community is super lively. They always want to get on the train to interact, play together and even chat on the radio as if it were in real life. Many always ask me about Euro Truck during lives of other games. In addition, the people are very friendly, there is no fight. It’s even surreal to see so many people behaved in the chat.

Cap, country music and style

Finding other fans through social media is not difficult at all. With a simple search, I was able to come across drivers on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch, of course. Some play smoothly, very similar to any other user out there. However, there are always those who value immersion, making accents and drinking coffee straight from thermoses during the game.

DuhDriver, for example, is a Brazilian with over 50,000 followers on TikTok. He decided to create a setup that lives up to a real cockpit. That way, each post is full of style, with lots of lights and a soundtrack that brings classics like Chitãozinho and Chororó.

He couldn’t participate in an interview, but he showed his setup and many of its contents.

Another curious name is Tate_Truck, a Spaniard who likes to put his cap on his head and create a whole different immersion while driving his vehicle and making deliveries. Like Maka, the streamer reported to technoblog What do you like most about immersion: “You achieve a lot with the game, having a pleasant and real experience at the same time..”

Tate_Truck wasn’t able to talk to me much, but taking advantage of the occasion, I took the testimony of some followers on the streamer’s Discord server.

It is possible to buy the game for 4.99 euros, so only with the base game you have a large number of roads so that it can give you a good experience. If you end up enjoying it, you can expand it with the wide variety of DLCs. Worth every cent. User named Crowjose

I’ve played for over 800 hours and I don’t intend to stop. The truth is that mods give you a lot more gameplay, which gives you the feeling of actually being able to travel around. Also, being able to make trains and play online is the best thing about the game. User named ericpascual06_

So, you can see that the focus of each player is to ensure a genuine experience for himself first, because this way he can deliver to his fans and viewers something more immersive and comfortable.

A community that “delivers” the game

Like this Euro Truck Simulator is a game that allows players to make deliveries to different locations, it is possible to make an analogy with their community. Even with many years of its release, this title is proof that when a group embraces the product, it can last for a long time.

That is, the fans really “carry” the game and “deliver” fun to each other.

Creating a whole theme for broadcasts or posts is just part of the whole concept. However, it is up to each individual to really enjoy the game, as the public perceives disgust or boredom. This is where the community makes all the difference.

For example, at the time of publishing this special, there are over 30,000 active players in the game on Steam. For comparison, the game is ahead of works like Warframe, Final Fantasy XIV Online and Monster Hunter Rise. On Twitch, there are 1.7 million followers.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 on Steam Charts (Image: Reproduction / Steam Charts)

With all this in mind, it’s easy to understand that what makes a product’s long-term success is simply the people who consume it.

AND Euro Truck Simulator there are truck drivers “beyond the metro”.