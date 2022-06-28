Who ships? Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne kiss in ‘Only Murders in The Building’

The actress Selena Gomez (‘Spring Breakers’) talked about what it was like filming season 2 of ‘Only Murders in The Building‘ with the friend Dear Delevingne (‘Paper Towns’), who plays the character’s love interest in the series.

‘Only Murders in The Building‘, which is available at Star+, follows a trio of residents of a luxury condominium that is the scene of a terrible crime. Curious, the three begin to investigate the case and record everything in a podcast about true crimes.

It is worth remembering that, in season 1, Mabel has a brief romance with Oscar (Aaron Dominguez), but now she will be interested in Alice, a character in Delevingne. Alice owns an art gallery and will make Mabel explore a side that, until then, she was ignoring.

“How much my character is evolving and changing has been a lot of fun. You can tell that in the second season she is wanting to get rid of her past and starts to be more interested in her art and cuts her hair. Then she meets Alice, Cara’s character, and ends up falling in love with her.”said Selena.

Which completed: “I absolutely adore Cara and we had so much fun. It was really wonderful to see how that journey unfolded over the course of the season.”.

The 2nd season of ‘Only Murders in The Building‘ arrives at Star+ on June 28, with two episodes available. Check out the trailer:

