Windows 11 22H2 will require the use of a Microsoft account even in the Pro version – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

O Windows 11 22H2 is coming in the coming months with important changes. Anyone who downloads the update will notice that, to configure a new computer, it will be mandatory to register a Microsoft account in the machine. Also, it is now possible to check the compatibility between the PC and the operating system through the Windows registry.

Windows 11 (Image: Vitor Padua / Tecnoblog)

The main novelty of Windows 11 22H2 is the Requirement to register a Microsoft account during system installation to use all resources. Previously, this requirement was restricted to the Home version. With the update, the rule also applies to the Pro edition.

When setting up Windows 11, you will need to log in to your Microsoft account, even before accessing your computer’s desktop. The entire process is carried out during the installation of the system and requires internet connection to validate user credentials.

Microsoft’s idea is to prevent people from installing Windows 11 without being connected to the internet. It will still be possible to use certain tactics to circumvent the requirement, such as creating fake emails. However, there is already a way to configure the operating system without having a Microsoft account using the application rufus.

Rufus is a tool that not only formats USB sticks, but also creates boot disks — also known as bootable disks. The latest version of the program, 3.19allows you to install Windows 11 from a USB stick, with the option to bypass the Microsoft account requirement during the process.

Anyone intending to install Windows 11 22H2 can now verify that their computer is compatible with the update through the windows registry. Although Microsoft hasn’t changed the requirements, it’s still worth having a tool to ensure that there are no problems during installation.

To find out if the update can be installed on your computer, just follow the steps below:

Open the Windows Registry Editor; Access the folders, in order: Computer > HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SOFTWARE > Microsoft > Windows NT > CurrentVersion > AppCompatFlags > TargetVersionUpgradeExperienceIndicators; Click on the NI22H2 folder; Double-click the RedReason record.

Registry lets you see if your PC is compatible with Windows 11 (Image: Murilo Tunholi/Tecnoblog)

If in the RedReason value data it is written “None”, it means that the computer is compatible with Windows 11 22H2. If anything else is written, it means that the operating system cannot be installed.

It is worth mentioning that the value shown in RedReason indicates the problems that prevent the installation. In my case, the registrant showed the message “CpuFms Tpm”which means hardware incompatible with Windows 11. “SystemDriveTooFull” appears when there is no storage available to download the update.

Even with verification by registry, it is still possible to download the app PC Health Check to make the same process simpler.

Windows 11 22H2 Coming Soon

Still without an exact release date, the Windows 11 22H2 update is also known as the autumn update — or spring, in the case of the southern hemisphere. This means that the premiere must take place between the late September and early December this year.

With information: Windows Latest, Windows Latest.