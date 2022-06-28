With increased competition, Vidal makes a counter-proposal to Flamengo

After swearing love to Flamengo, Vidal shows hesitation about his future. With the interest of other teams with good proposals appearing, the Chilean is balanced and remains without defining his future. According to journalist Hernan Sisto, from TyC Sports Argentina, the athlete would have made a counter-proposal to Mengão.

This would be due to new interests, such as that of Inter Miami, of the MLS, which entered the race, according to the journalist. Boca Juniors was also appearing as one of the interested parties, but Riquelme spoke about the matter and discarded the hypothesis due to the overflowing limit of foreigners on the team.

According to the Argentine journalist “Arturo Vidal made a counter-offer to Flamengo and it is his priority for the market. Boca runs after and Inter Miami appeared”.

Riquelme’s interview took place during the last week, also for TyC Sports.

“With Vidal there is no proposal. Club foreigners limit is busy. June 30th, Hurtado returns to us. I understand that they have to talk about many things, but this was reality”, explains the Boca Juniors vice president of football and former player.

Possible Flamengo reinforcement, Vidal attracts interest from Turkey

But it’s not just in Argentina and the US that Mengão has competition. Galatasaray, from Turkey, also want to have the steering wheel. According to Goal, the Turks made an appointment for the athlete last Thursday (23).

With new offers and the uncertainty of Vidal, who shows that he prioritizes Flamengo, Galatasaray tries to take advantage of the moment in order to make an attack and convince the player to stay in Europe, more precisely in Turkey, rivaling Jorge Jesus, who currently coaches Fenerbahce.

