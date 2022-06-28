With Taison out and doubts in the team, see everything about Colo-Colo vs Inter

After beating Coritiba last Friday for the Brasileirão, Inter started a trip this Monday to Chile, stage of the game against Colo-Colo this Tuesday for the round of 16 of the South American. Taison, with fever and flu-like symptoms, but no Covid-19, is missing from the delegation. Heitor and Mercado fight for the vacancy of the injured Bustos on the right, while Pedro Henrique, with ankle pain, is doubtful. Renê and Alan Patrick return to the team.

Probable Inter

Daniel; Heitor (Mercado), Moledo, Vitão, Renê; Gabriel, De Pena, Edenilson, Alan Patrick; Pedro Henrique (David) and Alemão.

Probable Colo-Colo

Polite; Rojas, Falcón, Zaldivia and Suazo; Fuentes and Pavez; Solari, Leonardo Gil and Gabriel Costa; Lucero.

Time

Tuesday (28), at 21:30, at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium, in Santiago, Chile.

where to watch

Conmebol TV announces the live broadcast.

Arbitration

Patricio Loustau, assisted by Ezequiel Brailovsky and Facundo Rodríguez. VAR: German Delfino (Argentine quartet).

📝 Related players for the duel with Colo Colo-CHI. #VamoInter pic.twitter.com/WMFI0J6R5e — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) June 27, 2022

