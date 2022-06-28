Woody Allen says he can stop making movies

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Woody Allen — who was accused by his adopted daughter Dylan of sexually assaulting her when she was a child, which he denies — said today that he plans to make at least one more film, though several A-list actors have said they regret working with him. , in an Instagram interview with Alec Baldwin.

Allen, 86 years old, said he will make at least one more film that will begin production in the fall in Paris. As a result of the allegations against Allen, a number of celebrities have said they regret working with the director of “Girlfriend, Nervous Bride,” including Kate Winslet, Rachel Brosnahan, Elliot Page, Chloe Sevigny, Greta Gerwig and Colin Firth, with some saying who will not work with him again.

In 2019, “A Rainy Day in New York” stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Hall and Griffin Newman donated their film salaries to anti-sexual abuse charities.

Allen said he may turn to Broadway and start writing plays, as “a lot of the emotion is gone” with film production.

Woody Allen discussed his new book of essays “Zero Gravity” – his latest book, the autobiography “Apropos of Nothing”, sparked an outcry from Hachette Book Group employees, leading to its cancellation, although it was published in 2020 by Skyhorse Publishing.

Baldwin has appeared in several Allen films: “Alice” (1990), which also starred Mia Farrow, “To Rome with Love” (2012) and “Blue Jasmine” (2013). Baldwin is one of the few Allen supporters in Hollywood. In announcing the interview, he wrote that he “didn’t care about someone else’s speculation” and “if you believe a trial should be carried out through an HBO documentary, that’s your problem”, referring to the

Context

Woody Allen and Mia Farrow began dating in 1979. In 1985, the actress adopted Dylan, who claimed that in 1992, when she was 7 years old, Allen took her to a space under the roof of the family’s Connecticut home and assaulted her. After a nanny discovered Allen in a suspicious position with Dylan, the girl told her mother about what happened. Allen was the subject of an investigation by the Connecticut State Police, and in 1994 a state attorney said that while there was “probable cause” to sue the director, he refused to do so to prevent Dylan from having to go through a trial. judgment. Allen says the allegations are false.

Much of the couple’s custody battle over children Dylan, Moses and Ronan Farrow – who is now a prominent investigative journalist – has focused on the abuse allegations. It was asked if Mia trained Dylan to bring the allegations against Allen. In 1992, Mia Farrow discovered nude photos of her 21-year-old adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, and Allen later announced that the two were in a relationship. Previn and Allen were married in 1997. In 2013 and 2014, Dylan Farrow told his story to “Vanity Fair” and the “New York Times” and goes on to talk about it. in the midst of #MeToo movement — which Ronan Farrow’s investigative work helped spur — Allen suffered major consequences from the abuse allegations.

