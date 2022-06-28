Worker recovers and breaks Chapecoense’s unbeaten record as a visitor in Serie B

After three matches, the PR worker won again in Series B 2022. In the opening of the 15th round, the Phantom beat the Chapecoense 2-1 at the stadium Germano Kruger, in Ponta grossa, this Monday (27). Willian Machado and Júnior Brandão scored for Paraná, while Chrystian scored for Verdão do Oeste.

Chape played practically the entire second half with one less after Perotti’s controversial expulsion in the 11th minute of the second half. Even so, the team from Santa Catarina managed a goal and came to scare goalkeeper Vanderlei, but did not avoid its first defeat as a visitor in the competition.

Phantom’s Triumph

Chapecoense started better and had the first clear opportunities of the match. At 7, Reniê almost made it against, but stopped in a beautiful defense of Vanderlei. Five minutes later, Tiago Real had an incredible chance after a hit in the area and ended up hitting the post.

After this good start in Verdão, Operário managed to establish himself and balanced the game, ending the first stage with a slight superiority in ball possession, despite fewer submissions – five to seven. At 33, the Phantom got the goal. After a corner kick of Tomás Bastos, William Machado dodged his head and opened the scoring.

The first half was marked by three injury substitutions: Matheus Bianqui entered the vacancy of Pablo Oliveira right at the beginning, on Chape’s side, while Paulo Sergio and Silvinho left injured in the Operário, for the entrances of Júnior Brandão and Felipe Saraiva.

In addition, one of these reserves appeared to expand the Paraná advantage. After the release of Pavani, Junior Brandão anticipated the defense and made it 2 to 0 for Operário before the break.

On the return of the second stage, at 6, perotti was sent off after the referee was called by VAR to analyze a match with goalkeeper Vanderlei. The referee, initially, had nothing scored, but he gave a straight red card to the forward of Chape, who left the field indignantly.

Even with one less, Chape was better until the end of the match. Operário didn’t know how to deal with the situation, especially the change from three defenders to a line of four, and gave several spaces to the Santa Catarina. At 16, after a cross by Marcelo Freitas, Christian won against Fabiano and completed for the goal: 2 to 1.

Until the end of the match, Chapecoense had several chances in transition and scared the goalkeeper Vanderlei, but he didn’t get the second goal and ended up losing the second consecutive in the competition.

Classification and upcoming appointments

With 19 points, Operário climbs to eighth place in the Brasileirão, three below the G-4. Chapecoense, on the other hand, remains with 15 and is in 14th place, just one point above the relegation zone.

The Worker returns to the field on Friday (1st) in front of the brusqueat the Augusto Bauer, at 9:30 pm. On the same day, Chapecoense receives the Sampaio Correaat 7 pm.