WSL: Filipe Toledo and Samuel Pupo win their semis and make the Rio Pro final | surfing

Samuel Pupo and Filipe Toledo will make the final of the Rio Pro 2022, the Brazilian stage of the World Surfing Tour. This Tuesday, in the historic and unprecedented 100% Brazilian semifinal in Saquarema, Samuca eliminated none other than the Olympic champion and number 4 in the world, Italo Ferreira with a victory by 11.44 to 10.83. Shortly after, it was the turn of Filipinho, leader of the ranking, to defeat Yago Dora by 17.36 to 14.34. The final will be followed by sportv broadcast and real time on ge.

1 of 3 Filipe Toledo celebrates qualifying for the final in Saquarema — Photo: André Durão Filipe Toledo celebrates qualifying for the final in Saquarema — Photo: André Durão

Filipe Toledo is welcomed by the crowd after qualifying for the Oi Rio Pro final

2 of 3 Samuel celebrates qualifying for the final at Rio Pro — Photo: André Durão Samuel celebrates qualifying for the final at Rio Pro — Photo: André Durão

Italo Ferreira started better in semifinal 1, coming out ahead with a wave of 4.33. Shortly after, the Olympic champion surfed to 3.50, going to have 7.83 in sum. Samuel was not shaken, starting the reaction in the sequence. First the paulista caught a wave of 5.27. Following, the São Paulo got a 6.17, achieving the comeback.

3 of 3 Italo Ferreira tries aerial against Samuel Pupo — Photo: André Durão Italo Ferreira tries to air against Samuel Pupo — Photo: André Durão

Needing 7.11 to turn, Italo managed to exchange his two notes in the following minutes, with waves 4.93 and 5.10. With 44 seconds left, Samuel used his priority to enter a wave that closed, giving him few points. There was still time for Italo to catch one last wave, generating apprehension in the public. However, the score was 5.73, insufficient for the turnaround. Samuca won by 11.44 to 10.83.

Samuel Pupo scores 6.17 in the semifinals in Saquarema

Italo Ferreira scores 5.13, but not enough to advance to the Oi Rio Pro final

When the heat was over, Samuel vibrated a lot in the water, beating his chest and repeating the following phrase over and over again:

In semifinal 2, Yago Dora came out ahead with a wave of 5.67 in the first few minutes. Confident, Yago risked an aerial moments later, receiving 8.67 from the judges, which played Filipe Toledo in a combination of 14.34. The leader of the ranking, however, was not shaken, achieving an 8.34 in the sequence.

With 18 minutes left, Filipinho risked an aerial and received only 4.92 from the judges, generating a lot of boo from the crowd present in Itaúna. Redemption, however, would come minutes later. With another bold wave, with the right to rip and air, the yellow shirt lifted the audience and this time received 8.93, taking the lead. From then on, it was up to Filipinho to manage the advantage until confirming the victory by 17.36 to 15.34.

Yago Dora scores 8.67 in the Oi Rio Pro semifinal